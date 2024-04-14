HomeCar NewsTop 10 Mid-Size SUVs March 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector

Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs March 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector

Pearl Daniels
Pearl Daniels
New Mahindra Scorpio N
New Mahindra Scorpio N

Leading the mid-size SUV sales list were Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 together commanding a 73.23% market share

Following our earlier report on sub-4 meter SUV sales and compact SUV sales for March 2024, we now assess mid-size SUV sales. March 2024 saw Sub 4m SUVs (Nexon / Brezza, etc) report sales of over 1.08 lakh units while that of Compact SUVs (Creta / Seltos, etc) was at almost 50k. Mid-Size SUV sales in comparison are at under 30k for the month, registering a 14% growth YoY.

Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024

Top 10 mid-size SUV sales grew on a YoY basis by 13.74% to 29,719 units, up from 26,130 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales however, saw a marginal dip of 2.20% when compared to 30,386 units sold in February 2024. Mahindra had two of its best-selling models at the top of this list last month.

Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024
Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024

Mahindra Scorpio (N and Classic) saw the highest sales in this segment last month with 15,151 unit sales. This was a 72.41% YoY growth from 8,788 units sold in March 2023 while relating to a 6,363 volume growth to command a 50.98% market share. Sales also improved by 100 units when compared to 15,051 units sold in February 2024 relating to a 0.66% MoM improvement.

The XUV700 raced ahead of both Tata Harrier and Safari by a huge margin. XUV700 sales were up 29.45% to 6,611 unit in March 2024, up from 5,107 units sold in March 2023. It was also a 0.99% growth from 6,546 units sold in February 2024 with a current market share of 22.25%.

Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024
Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024

Tata Motors had its Safari and Harrier on this list of best-selling mid-size SUVs. While the Safari posted a YoY growth of 9.15% to 2,063 units, up from 1,890 units sold in March 2023, its MoM sales dipped significantly by 22.09% from 2,648 units sold in February 2024.

Tata Harrier has been in lower demand posting both a YoY and MoM de-growth of 19.80% and 19.83% respectively. Sales of these two models could improve significantly as the company has extended hefty discounts through the month of April 2024. These discounts are on the pre-facelift Safari and Harrier with the Harrier AT with ADAS that gets a maximum discount of Rs. 1.25 lakhs.

MG Hector/Plus sales also fell by a massive percentage of 54.03% to 1,887 units in March 2024, down from 4,105 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales however saw a growth of 3.34% over 1,826 units sold in February 2024. MG Hector gets updated with a new Blackstorm edition that sports a Starry Black exterior colour scheme while it sees all black interiors with gunmetal accents. Hyundai Alcazar experienced a sharp decline in sales, selling 1,420 units in March 2024, marking a decrease of 43.63% YoY.

Premium Mid Size SUVs Sales March 2024

Jeep Compass experienced a slight decline in sales, with 329 units sold in March 2024. This represented a decrease of 16.71% YoY. Hyundai Tucson faced significant challenges in March 2024, selling 110 units and experiencing a sharp decline of 81.07% YoY. Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a decline in sales, with 94 units sold in March 2024, representing a decrease of 28.79% YoY. Citroen C5 Aircross did not register any sales in March 2024, marking a decline of 100% YoY.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.