Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs March 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector

Leading the mid-size SUV sales list were Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 together commanding a 73.23% market share

Following our earlier report on sub-4 meter SUV sales and compact SUV sales for March 2024, we now assess mid-size SUV sales. March 2024 saw Sub 4m SUVs (Nexon / Brezza, etc) report sales of over 1.08 lakh units while that of Compact SUVs (Creta / Seltos, etc) was at almost 50k. Mid-Size SUV sales in comparison are at under 30k for the month, registering a 14% growth YoY.

Mid Size SUV Sales March 2024

Top 10 mid-size SUV sales grew on a YoY basis by 13.74% to 29,719 units, up from 26,130 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales however, saw a marginal dip of 2.20% when compared to 30,386 units sold in February 2024. Mahindra had two of its best-selling models at the top of this list last month.

Mahindra Scorpio (N and Classic) saw the highest sales in this segment last month with 15,151 unit sales. This was a 72.41% YoY growth from 8,788 units sold in March 2023 while relating to a 6,363 volume growth to command a 50.98% market share. Sales also improved by 100 units when compared to 15,051 units sold in February 2024 relating to a 0.66% MoM improvement.

The XUV700 raced ahead of both Tata Harrier and Safari by a huge margin. XUV700 sales were up 29.45% to 6,611 unit in March 2024, up from 5,107 units sold in March 2023. It was also a 0.99% growth from 6,546 units sold in February 2024 with a current market share of 22.25%.

Tata Motors had its Safari and Harrier on this list of best-selling mid-size SUVs. While the Safari posted a YoY growth of 9.15% to 2,063 units, up from 1,890 units sold in March 2023, its MoM sales dipped significantly by 22.09% from 2,648 units sold in February 2024.

Tata Harrier has been in lower demand posting both a YoY and MoM de-growth of 19.80% and 19.83% respectively. Sales of these two models could improve significantly as the company has extended hefty discounts through the month of April 2024. These discounts are on the pre-facelift Safari and Harrier with the Harrier AT with ADAS that gets a maximum discount of Rs. 1.25 lakhs.

MG Hector/Plus sales also fell by a massive percentage of 54.03% to 1,887 units in March 2024, down from 4,105 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales however saw a growth of 3.34% over 1,826 units sold in February 2024. MG Hector gets updated with a new Blackstorm edition that sports a Starry Black exterior colour scheme while it sees all black interiors with gunmetal accents. Hyundai Alcazar experienced a sharp decline in sales, selling 1,420 units in March 2024, marking a decrease of 43.63% YoY.

Premium Mid Size SUVs Sales March 2024

Jeep Compass experienced a slight decline in sales, with 329 units sold in March 2024. This represented a decrease of 16.71% YoY. Hyundai Tucson faced significant challenges in March 2024, selling 110 units and experiencing a sharp decline of 81.07% YoY. Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a decline in sales, with 94 units sold in March 2024, representing a decrease of 28.79% YoY. Citroen C5 Aircross did not register any sales in March 2024, marking a decline of 100% YoY.