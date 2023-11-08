Hero 2.5R XTUNT Unveiled At 2023 EICMA – Upcoming Xtreme 210R

Novelty features on Hero 2.5R XTUNT Concept like follow-me drone and active aero tech are less likely to make it production model

At 2023 EICMA Show, Hero made quite a spectacle by displaying two new scooters and a brand-new motorcycle concept. Called Concept 2.5R XTUNT, it caught our eyes at the show immediately. We couldn’t help but wonder, is this the concept for upcoming Xtreme 210R? This 2.5R XTUNT will be the primary inspiration for upcoming 210cc Xtreme street bike as revealed by comparison image below.

Hero 2.5R XTUNT Unveiled At 2023 EICMA

According to Hero MotoCorp, 2.5R XTUNT is designed to appeal new-age thrill-seekers and for riders craving urban adventure filled with adrenaline. Hero promises an unapologetic design, which translates to a wild appearance. Going by Hero’s words, Concept 2.5R XTUNT has a radical new design that screams aggression. With the Red and White colourway, it looks very nice too.

Especially at the front where headlights look menacing with an animalistic appeal. A devilish LED DRL signature, sleek headlight bulbs and other bits that should appeal to the youth. Concept 2.5R XTUNT seeks a committed riding posture and an aggressive stance. Seat looks slightly taller and rear subframe is minimal. Production model will get a more conventional setup.

Hero promises a lightweight chassis, powerful engine and advanced technology for pinpoint precise corner carving. The design is quite standout and will be the prominent aspect of buying decision when launched. It aims for next gen riders seeking thrill of adventure and urban freestyle.

In terms of componentry, the bike sports a lightweight trellis frame that looks a lot like new Karizma’s, USD telescopic front forks finished in Gold shade, rear mono-shock suspension, fatter slick tyres wrapped to fancy alloy wheels, an underbelly exhaust and engine protector finished in White. There is active aero tech and a follow-me drone at the back too, which are less likely to make it to production.

Xtreme 210R is the production version of this motorcycle

Speaking of powertrain, it packs the same engine as Karizma XMR 210. Given the name Concept 2.5R XTUNT, we would reckon it is displacing around 250cc. The production version, however, is likely to have an identical powertrain setup as Karizma’s. Which is a 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4V, DOHC engine packing 25 horses, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero has already commenced testing of the production version of Concept 2.5R XTUNT in India. It bears similar design and overall silhouette and proportions with the spied test mules. The Xtreme 210R name is probable, considering Hero’s past naming strategies.

When launched, it will take on multiple rivals like KTM 200 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the likes. Given that it is a Hero MotoCorp product, it will undercut the rivals significantly and given the positioning below Karizma XMR, we can expect a price point of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-sh).