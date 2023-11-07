Hero At 2023 EICMA Show – Xoom 160, Xoom 125 Unveiled

At 2023 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy, Hero MotoCorp went in heavy with two new scooter showcases – Xoom 160 and Xoom 125

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, just took the veil off two new scooters at 2023 EICMA Show, Milan. These are all new motorcycles that will make it to production soon after the testing phase. The main attraction was Hero’s new Xoom 160 ADV maxi scooter, along with Xoom 125.

Hero Xoom 160 – SUV of 2W

For a very long time, Hero lacked a premium scooter with a higher displacement engine with higher performance. That quest ends now, as Hero has just unveiled its first-ever 160cc scooter in the form of Xoom 160. After teasing it a couple of times, Hero fully unveiled Xoom 160 at 2023 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy.

Xoom 160 is a far more premium product than any scooter that came out of Hero’s stables. This could mean export potential to various global markets including Europe, where Hero has a presence. We see this philosophy in the way Hero has built this machine. Components look high quality and the fit and finish, seem to be among the best of Hero product.

Hero calls it “SUV of 2W” and “Champion Of Off-beat Rides”. Given Hero’s extensive expertise in rallying and off-roading, we would wager that rough-road ability will be the best, among any scooter on sale in India. The 160cc engine is the key strength for Xoom 160, mated to a CVT.

This pits it directly against Yamaha Aerox 155. Other notable elements with Xoom 160 are twin-pod headlights, all LED lighting, a tall windscreen, a non-step-through floorboard with a spine-mounted fuel tank, large under-seat storage, decent mm ground clearance, TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth, music and navigation control, block-pattern tyres, ergonomic seating, rear luggage rack, optional top box and more.

There is single-channel ABS too with a single disc brake setup at both ends. Hero Xoom 160 looks production ready and launch could happen in 2024.

Hero Xoom 125R Premium Scooter – Ntorq Rival

When Hero launched Xoom 110 scooter in India, many wondered why was it not a 125cc scooter? Well, Hero has got your back. At 2023 EICMA Show, the company unveiled Xoom 125, which will primarily rival TVS’ Ntorq 125, hailed as segment-best. Hero has not stuck its 125cc engine on Xoom and called it a day.

In fact, Xoom 125 looks like a much more premium version of Xoom 110. Maybe Hero has export intentions with this scooter. Hero needed a 125cc sporty premium scooter, pronto. We say premium because it has quite an upmarket and feistier appeal when compared to Xoom 110. The LED headlights are sleeker and have a more appealing DRL signature.

Turn indicators are LEDs, character lines and contours with front, rear and sides that are a lot more sophisticated and look expensive and tedious to manufacture. Fully digital instrument cluster is all-new and has Bluetooth and navigation support. There are useful storage pockets behind apron as well.