Hero 440cc Roadster Is Mavrick 440 Based On Harley X440 – Launch In Feb

With letters M, V, R, I revealed in teasers, it is almost certain that Hero’s new flagship will go on sale as Mavrick 440

Many brands including Jawa, Yezdi, Honda, Triumph and Harley-Davidson have challenged the supremacy of Royal Enfield. Now, it’s the turn of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp to launch its offensive. The bike in question is a 440cc roadster, based on the same platform as that of Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero Mavrick 440 – What to expect?

As compared to Harley X440, Hero Mavrick 440 will have a relatively toned-down profile. It is likely to have entirely different panelling all across. However, retro features such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors could be the same.

While X440 is positioned as a ‘Roadster Reimagined’, the Hero Mavrick 440’s styling could be more in line with a conventional roadster bike. From the user’s perspective, Mavrick 440 will have attributes that will be comparable to the bestselling Classic 350.

Some of the expected features of Hero Mavrick 440 include a circular instrument pod. It could be the same 3.5-inch TFT display, as seen with Harley X440. The console has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to access phone and media. App-based connectivity features could also be made available. Mavrick 440 will have a comfortable, upright riding stance. Seat height could be around 800 mm, which will be suitable for the majority of users.

Hero Mavrick 440 specs, performance

For Mavrick 440, Hero could use a tweaked version of the chassis in use with Harley X440. It’s also possible that a different chassis can be used. But from a cost perspective, the preferred option will be to use the same chassis as that of X440. To ensure that Mavrick 440 is made available at an affordable price point, Hero can also introduce changes to the equipment list.

For example, a base-spec variant could be introduced with limited features. It could use conventional telescopic forks in comparison to the 43mm KYB USD telescopic front forks in use with Harley X440. Similarly, affordably priced tyre options can be considered.

Powering Hero Mavrick 440 will be the 440cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Onboard Harley X440, fuel efficiency is 35 km/l. Engine performance could be slightly toned-down in case of Mavrick 440. Hero will also ensure that the bike has a unique and powerful exhaust note.

Hero Mavrick 440 launch timeline

Hero is likely to unveil Mavrick 440 soon. Media drive events are scheduled to be held on 15th-16th February. With its manufacturing prowess, Hero should be able to launch the bike at a competitive price point. At around Rs 2 lakh, Hero Mavrick 440 can be a good deal in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment. For reference, Harley X440 starts at Rs 2.39 lakh whereas Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available at Rs 2.28 lakh.