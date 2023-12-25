Spied – Harley Davidson X210 Based On Karizma Or X440 With New Accessories?

As of writing this article, Harley-Davidson offers 4 accessories including a leg guard, engine guard, centre stand and front windscreen

With the launch of X440, the partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson has officially spawned a product, with more to follow in the future. The company has already trademarked Hurikan 440 and Nightster 440 names in India which could be an ADV or a street bike. Ahead of that, Harley-Davidson seems to be testing more accessories for X440.

Harley-Davidson X440 New Accessories

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson has mentioned that Indian customers have showed excellent responses to their maiden product. X440 is on offer in three trim levels – Denim, Vivid and S. Prices range between Rs. 2,39,500 and Rs. 2,79,500 (ex-sh) and deliveries have already commenced.

On top of the four official accessories that are currently on sale, Harley-Davidson seems to be developing a new range of accessories that a recent test mule showed. These accessories were not showcased at launch or during deliveries commencing period. Multiple dealerships had informed buyers that there were new accessories incoming.

The primary among the incoming accessories was rear pillion backrest. The spy shots taken near Hero MotoCorp tech centre, Jaipur, credited to automotive enthusiast XX, show a Harley-Davidson X440 test mule donning a rear pillion backrest. At first glance, this motorcycle looks like a mini bike owing to the large frame of test rider. But it is the X440 and there is no mini bike from Harley-Davidson.

Other accessories that are expected to arrive, as per Harley-Davidson dealers (unofficial) is bar-end mirrors. However, the test mule spy shots we received didn’t have bar-end mirrors.

Accessories on offer right now

Currently, Harley-Davidson offers six elements as part of PDI kit for free and is offering four official accessories designed and developed for X440. The free elements as part of PDI kit include ORVMs, handlebar weights, saree guard, number plates and two exhaust heat shields, one on the end can and one on catalytic converter.

As per paid accessories, Harley-Davidson offers a leg guard and engine bash plate both priced at around Rs. 800. Then there is a centre stand and a softer touring seat both of which are priced around Rs. 1,400. Lastly, there is a small windshield that lends a Cafe Racer look that costs approximately Rs. 400. All prices mentioned may include additional taxes and labour charges.

Apart from these, Harley-Davidson also sell branded riding gears for both male and female riders of all sizes. Based on customer demand, there will be further additions to its accessories list for X440 to unlock more potential.

Is this a new motorcycle based on Karizma XMR 210?

Harley-Davidson has been compartmentalizing in key global markets and is spawning low-cost budget motorcycles to reach a wider range of audience. The partnership with Hero MotoCorp might turn fruitful for Harley-Davidson and the next motorcycle may have an even smaller capacity than current X440.

This could be based on the recently launched Karizma’s 210cc platform. This very platform is spawning a version of Xpulse and Xtreme as well. There is a possibility that the recently spotted test mule will be based on 210cc engine as well.