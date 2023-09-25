Hero Karizma XMR New Price From Rs. 1.8 Lakh – Intro Price End Soon

Post introductory prices for Hero Karizma XMR command an increment of Rs. 7K and still retains its VFM proposition

Karizma brand has been one of the biggest names in Indian motorcycling fraternity. Hero MotoCorp has launched the latest iteration of Karizma in the form of a new-age and high-tech motorcycle. Called Karizma XMR, it is Hero’s flagship machine and the brand has announced revised pricing with introductory prices to end soon.

Hero Karizma XMR New Price

The company had launched Karizma XMR at an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-sh). Early adopters surely benefited from this aggressive price. However, introductory pricing is soon to end. Hero MotoCorp has revealed that introductory prices stay strong till the end of this month (30th September).

Prospective buyers can book their motorcycle with introductory prices till midnight of 30th September. Bookings can be done via authorised dealer network or via official website. Booking fee is kept at a nominal of Rs. 3,000. From October 1st, regular pricing will take over the aggressive introductory pricing.

Hero has revealed regular pricing at Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-sh). Post introductory prices, Karizma XMR will get dearer by Rs. 7K. Even at that price, Hero Karizma XMR 210 is one of the most feature-packed and high-tech motorcycles in its displacement class sporting a full fairing. This is reflected in our hands-on review of Karizma XMR 210.

Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season.”

The best Hero product yet?

Karizma is an embodiment of a new transitional phase that Hero is going through. There will be a dealer lineup for their premium portfolio. Most of the premium products have been updated in the recent past with better hardware or componentry. However, Karizma takes a completely different direction for the brand packing many first-ever features for Hero.

For starters, new Karizma XMR is the first Hero product to feature a DOHC setup (Dual Over Head Cam), a liquid-cooled engine, dual-channel ABS and a 6-speed gearbox. The new 210cc engine sports a 4V head and is easily the most powerful engine Hero has ever put together. Performance numbers include 25.5 PS of power and 20.4 Nm of torque.

Features include an adjustable windshield (less useful), all-LED lighting, a modern fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation, smartphone connectivity and more. Rivals include Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4 and the likes.