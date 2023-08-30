Karizma XMR 210 Vs Rivals – Best Fully-Faired Machine?

Hero Karizma XMR 210 seems like the most bang-for-buck motorcycle in this list and is fit to bear the legend status

The new Karizma XMR 210 launched in India is Hero MotoCorp re-opening its account in stylish fully-faired motorcycles after a long time. Yes, we’re aware that Xtreme 200S existed. Hero has priced it at Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-sh, introductory). At this price point, it primarily targets Bajaj Pulsar RS200. But Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M make their presence known as well. Let’s take a look at which fully-faired machine you should bet on.

Karizma XMR 210 Vs Rivals – 200cc Sports bike Royal Rumble!

New Karizma is a significant departure from the facelifted 2014 Karizma lineup designed by EBR. That said, the most stylish of this bunch is definitely Yamaha’s R15 V4 lineup. This is the primary draw for Yamaha R15 and is likely to stay so for years to come. But if we think objectively, there is no real reason to buy a 150cc machine for this price. Especially when Karizma XMR 210 exists.

The new 210cc engine on Karizma is by far the most technologically advanced. We’re talking about a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4V, DOHC 4-stroke engine that develops 25 bhp of power and 20.4 Nm of torque. These are easily the highest performance figures in this group. Karizma is the only one to have a sophisticated DOHC setup in this bunch.

Karizma makes its peak power and torque at lower RPMs when compared to RS200. R15 has the least and uninspiring figures at very high RPMs too. Except for Xtreme 200S 4V, all motorcycles in this list boast liquid cooling and a 6-speed gearbox. Both Pulsar RS200 and Xtreme 200S 4V lack slip and assist clutch.

R15M packs a quick shifter too, which makes a fatter brochure and is hardly justifiable for a 150cc machine. That said, R15 is the only one to get a Deltabox chassis and USD front forks. It weighs the lowest at 141 kg and has the shortest wheelbase at 1,325 mm too, which is closest to super-sport-level handling.

Which is the most VFM?

All motorcycles pack a 100-section front tyre. Only the Karizma and R15 gets fatter 140-section tyre. A rear mono-shock suspension is common between all motorcycles. Only R15 packs USD front forks, though. We might see USD front forks with Karizma XMR 210 in the future, with a new ‘Pro’ variant like Xtreme 160R 4V.

Only Xtreme 200S 4V gets single-channel ABS in this bunch, whereas others offer dual-channel ABS. Karizma and RS200 get larger petal-style disc brakes. Only RS200 comes equipped with halogen bulbs in this comparo. It is a twin projector setup, one for low beam and other for high beam. R15 gets a single projector with a bi-LED function.

Karizma’s implementation of LED projector is the most sophisticated of this bunch. Just like its headlights, Pulsar RS200 lacks modern instrumentation with a semi-digital unit. R15 gets an LCD screen, while more expensive R15M sports a TFT unit. Both of them lack navigation though. This is where Hero takes the cake with both Karizma and Xtreme 200S by offering Bluetooth, notifications, and navigation as standard.

Karizma XMR 210 goes a step further and offers colour display as well. Even at Rs. 1.87 lakh, Yamaha doesn’t offer LED turn indicators on R15 V4. Speaking of prices, both Yamaha offerings come off as significantly price-heavy, especially when compared to new Karizma XMR 210. No matter the gizmos, you just can’t beat the appeal of a superior engine with a bigger displacement. That is exactly what Karizma XMR 210 is bringing to the table.