Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Launch Planned – RE Scram 450 Rival

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler will have some distinctive hardware to support effortless riding across off-road tracks

For a roadster, it is a natural progression to spawn into multiple body styles. Hero appears to be following a similar approach for Mavrick 440, as a trademark for a new scrambler version has been filed. In the future, there could be a cafe racer or an ADV variant as well based on the same platform.

As compared to the roadster, Mavrick 440 Scrambler will have capabilities to tackle more challenging riding environments. It will be a versatile machine, suited for urban streets as well as off-road tracks. To unlock such possibilities, Mavrick 440 Scrambler will be getting some functional upgrades.

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler name trademarked

For example, the bike is expected to get a wider handlebar. It will allow improved control and leverage, something that will be useful across off-road tracks. A wider handlebar will also enable improved weight distribution, enhanced steering control and increased comfort. Having a wider handlebar can also improve the bike’s visual appeal.

Another key change possible with Mavrick 440 Scrambler is a flatter, narrower seat. It will allow the rider to easily shift their position to suit their riding environment. The bike could get more robust footpegs to support the weight when riding the bike standing up. The positioning of the footpegs could also be altered to achieve a more committed riding stance. For a more rugged look and feel, Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler could get fork gaiters.

Wheel size could be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear for the scrambler. In comparison, the roadster version has 17-inch wheels at both ends. Tyre profile could also be different for the scrambler. It could get dual-purpose or all-terrain tyres. The standard Mavrick 440 has 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler performance, specs

Powering Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler will be the 440cc, single cylinder, air cooled with oil cooler engine. It churns out 27 bhp / 36 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Hero may introduce some slight tweaks to the engine to suit the scrambler’s profile. However, there is unlikely to be any major difference in output numbers. Suspension and braking setup will be largely the same as the roadster. Mavrick 440 has 43mm telescopic forks at front and 7-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 240 mm discs at front and rear, respectively.

Mavrick 440 Scrambler will have all LED lighting. The digital speedometer with negative display will be the same as the roadster version. Users can pair their smartphones via Bluetooth to access functions such as missed call alerts, message notifications, phone battery status and turn-by-turn navigation. The digital speedometer displays a comprehensive range of information such as low fuel indicator, gear indicator, distance to empty and real time mileage.

A launch timeline for Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler is not available at this point of time. Hero could introduce it later this year or sometime in 2025. Just like the roadster, the scrambler version will also be introduced across international markets. Upon launch, it could rival the Triumph Scrambler 400, upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 450, etc.