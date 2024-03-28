Hero Mavrick 440 To Launch In The UK – Most Affordable A2-legal Roadster Likely

Similar to the Indian market, Hero Mavrick 440 will take on rivals such as Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the United Kingdom

With its partnership with Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp is looking to target the premium motorcycle segment. Harley-Davidson X440 based Hero Mavrick 440 was launched earlier this year in February. Going forward, plans are to introduce the Mavrick across international markets such as the United Kingdom.

Hero Mavrick 440 – UK launch soon

While the Hero brand is not widely known in the UK, the Harley-Davidson DNA of Mavrick 440 can work to its advantage. Hero can also deliver more value to customers by launching Mavrick 440 in the UK at a competitive price point.

For reference, Triumph Speed 400 is available in the UK at a starting price of £4,995. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is offered at £4,709. While there is no official statement about the pricing of Mavrick 440 in the UK, it is likely to be cheaper than Speed 400. In India, Hero Mavrick is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, which is approximately £1,900.

In the UK, Hero Mavrick will cater to A2 motorcycle license holders. This category is for people who are 19 years or older. The engine displacement for A2 should be at least 395cc and engine output should not be more than 47 bhp.

Powering the Mavrick is a 440cc, air cooled with oil cooler engine. It churns out 27 bhp of max power and 36 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has an assist and slipper clutch, which will be useful for folks who have recently got their A2 license in the UK.

Hero Mavrick 440 Vs. UK rivals

Rival Triumph Speed 400 is equipped with a 398.15 cc, liquid cooled, DOHC, single cylinder engine. It generates 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Speed 400 has 43 mm USD Big Piston forks, whereas Mavrick comes with standard telescopic front forks. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 also has standard telescopic forks. Only difference is Mavrick has 43 mm, whereas Bullet 350 has 41 mm forks. Both bikes have 130 mm of travel for the front suspension. Triumph Speed 400 offers 140 mm of travel.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is equipped with a 349cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. While Mavrick and Bullet have twin rear shock absorbers, Speed 400 is equipped with a gas monoshock RSU at rear. All three bikes have dual-channel ABS as standard. While being affordable, Hero Mavrick 440 has premium features such as a full digital instrumentation with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.

In the UK, Hero has chosen MotoGB as their distribution partner. While the UK-spec version will be largely the same as sold in India, there could be some changes in colour options. It will be interesting to see how Hero Mavrick 440 performs in international markets. Before Mavrick is launched, it is possible that Hero may introduce the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter in the UK.

