Vida Advantage Package Worth Rs. 27K Offered For Free – Limited Period Offer

Hero MotoCorp’s new Vida Advantage package for free of cost could draw a lot of e-scooter buyers for its value-driven proposition

In a rather interesting move, Hero MotoCorp is upping the VFM quotient with the Vida V1 lineup. The company has achieved this by launching Vida Advantage package in the country. This is a category-first package that aims to bring peace of mind to intended buyers in their vehicle ownership journey with Vida brand.

Vida Advantage Package Worth Rs. 27K Offered For Free

After re-launching Vida V1 Plus, Hero MotoCorp is taking longer strides in pushing sales envelope. Company describes Vida Advantage package as a unique after-sales package. Said Vida Advantage package costs Rs. 27,000 on top of scooter costs and is tailor-made to offer a hassle-free ownership experience to Vida electric owners.

Now, the company is generously offering this Vida Advantage package worth Rs. 27,000 at no additional cost to buyers. This package can be availed by buyers at no added expense and it will be valid for 5 years. Customers are likely to experience a sense of peace in their vehicular ownership with Vida brand.

However, this is an introductory offer and Hero MotoCorp is making this available for free of cost for a limited period of time. Specifically, the offer stays strong till April 31st, 2024, after which Vida scooter customers should have to shell out the full fat Rs. 27,000 to avail of all the benefits of this package.

What is Vida Advantage package?

Prospective Vida V1 customers should probably consider getting their electric scooter before April 31st, 2024 to avail the free Vida Advantage package. Vida Advantage package worth Rs. 27,000 is a bundle of five unique benefits as listed below.

1. Extended Battery Warranty – 5 year or 60,000 km warranty (whichever is early) on both batteries.

2. Access to VIDA Fast Charging Network – Access to 2,000+ charging points for convenient charging solutions.

3. Service at VIDA workshops – The package promises free service across all VIDA workshops.

4. 24×7 Roadside Assistance – The package offers a safety net of 24×7 roadside assistance for emergencies.

5. Unlocked “My VIDA” app – Owners opting Vida Advantage package can unlock access to all the connectivity and safety features on My VIDA App.

Statement from Hero MotoCorp

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We understand that transitioning to electric mobility is not just about buying a vehicle; it’s about embracing a lifestyle. That’s why we have launched VIDA Advantage, which not only redefines electric vehicle ownership but also sets a new standard for customer-centricity in the industry.

“The VIDA Advantage is a category-first comprehensive after-sales proposition with value added benefits to ensure peace of mind in every aspect of customers’ ownership experience, ranging from maintenance to charging. With VIDA Advantage, we envision a future where EV adoption is not just a choice, but a convenient and rewarding experience for all.”