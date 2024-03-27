Hero Sales Breakup February 2024 – Domestic, Exports, Splendor, Passion, Destini

For the month of February 2024, Hero MotoCorp registered 15.84% YoY growth in domestic market and a staggering 84.14% YoY growth in exports

World’s largest 2W manufacturer in volume, Hero MotoCorp, has had a very productive sales prospect in the month February 2024. The sales breakup of this 2W juggernaut revealed positive growth in both domestic and export scenarios. Splendor was the highest contributor in domestic market and it was Hunk for exports.

Hero Sales Breakup February 2024 – Domestic Sales

Like clockwork, Hero Splendor took the top position with 2,77,939 units. It has to be noted that Splendor is not only Hero’s best-seller but is the best-selling 2W vehicle in India irrespective of genre. Splendor alone accounts for 62.76% of Hero’s total domestic sales. However, there was a slight 3.70% YoY decline as opposed to 2,88,605 units sold last year.

This resulted in a volume loss of 10,666 units YoY. In 2nd position, we have HF Deluxe with 76,138 units sold and registered 35.26% YoY growth over 56,290 units from a year ago. HF Deluxe accounts for 17.19% of Hero’s total domestic sales and contributed 19,848 units volume growth. In 3rd place, we have Passion line with 31,302 units sold last month.

When compared to 4,640 units sold in February 2023, Passion registered 574.61% YoY growth, gaining 26,662 units in volume. Destini 125 is Hero’s best-selling scooter currently with 17,033 units sold. Numbers doubled YoY at a 106.91% growth rate and gained 8,801 units in volume. Glamour line saw 15,904 takers last month and there was a healthy 86.84% YoY growth.

Second best-selling scooter is Pleasure with 8,248 takers last month and 55.24% YoY growth. Hero launched Pleasure XTEC Sports variant with exciting colours to increase sales. In 7th and 8th place, we have Xtreme 125R and Xoom with 3,504 and 3,283 units sold respectively. Numbers halved with Xoom at 54.49% YoY decline.

Xpulse 200 sold 2,784 units and there was an impressive 69.76% YoY growth with 1,144 units volume gain. Xtreme 160 and Xtreme 200S combined, sold 2,777 units and registered 501.08% YoY growth. Newly launched Karizma sold 2,128 units and Vida V1 sold 1,399 units and 1,648.75% YoY growth.

Hero’s large family scooter, Maestro, saw 424 takers last month. There is a probability of Maestro being discontinued as it is removed from company’s product lineup. In total, Hero sold 4,42,863 units last month and registered a 15.84% YoY growth over 3,82,301 units sold a year ago and gained 60,562 units in volume.

Exports (International Business)

Hero’s exports chart is dominated by Hunk. For Hero, Hunk is a collective name and goes on a few vehicles including Xtreme range sold in India. With 186.61% YoY growth, the 8,174 Hunk accounted for 35.31% of Hero’s exports. HF Deluxe took 2nd position with 4,718 units shipped and 84.66% YoY growth. Glamour line shipped 3,552 units with 221.74% YoY growth.

Hero’s domestic rockstar, Splendor, took the 4th spot in exports with 3,232 units shipped but saw a 30.7% YoY decline. Xpulse shipments doubled YoY at 112% YoY growth and 1,426 units shipped last month. Maestro, Passion and Karizma shipped 969, 540 and 410 units respectively. Maestro and Passion showed 275.58% and 100% You growth as well.

Also, there were 96 units of Pleasure, 26 units of Destini and 5 units of Xoom shipped too. In total, Hero shipped 23,148 units last month. When compared to 12,571 units shipped last year, there was an 84.14% YoY growth, gaining 10,577 units in volume.