2W Retail Sales December 2023 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Ola, Ather

2W reported a 27.56% YoY and 9.45% growth in CY2023 with sales boosted by new model launches and increased sales of electric scooters

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released sales data for December 2023 wherein YoY sales growth was seen across all segments to a total of 19,90,915 units. The 2W segment was particularly noteworthy with a 27.56 percent YoY growth to 14,49,693 units in December 2023, up from 11,36,465 units sold in December 2022.

2W Retail Sales December 2023

It was, however, a MoM decline of 35.49 percent when compared to 22,47,366 units sold during the festive month of November 2023. Taking into account sales during the calendar year 2023, 2W sales were up 9.45 percent to 1,70,61,112 units from 1,55,88,352 units sold during the January-December 2022 period.

Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler maker, topped sales charts once again in December 2023 to command a market share of 31.98 percent. Sales in the past month stood at 4,63,593 units, up from 3,30,666 units sold in December 2022. It was, however, a significant MoM decline over 8,02,234 units sold in November 2023.

At No. 2 was Honda with 3,44,139 units sold in the past month, up from 2,94,477 units sold in December 2022. This was a volume growth of 49,662 units to command a 23.74 percent market share. New model launches in the past year have stood it in good stead with the Honda Activa H-Smart and Shine 100 finding much demand in the country along with Honda SP160 and Dio 125 which also went on sale last year.

TVS Motor sales grew to 2,32,695 units in December 2023, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 1,76,605 units sold in December 2022. TVS currently commands a 16.05 percent market share and is planning to launch the new TVS Apache RR 200, a new faired bike in 2024.

Hero steals the show like clockwork

Posting significant YoY sales growth was also Bajaj Auto Limited with 1,82,030 units sold in December 2023. This was up from 1,26,157 units sold in December 2022. The newest addition to the company lineup is the 2024 Chetak electric scooter. It is being offered in two variants of Premium and Urbane and priced at Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh respectively, ex-sh.

An upswing in retail sales was also reported by Suzuki Motorcycle India, retail sales grew to 66,262 units in December 2023 from 53,214 units sold in December 2022. Models such as the Burgman Street 125, Gixxer 155 and the 250 series played a major role in boosting company sales.

Royal Enfield sales dipped to 55,103 units in December 2023 from 56,557 units sold in December 2022. The company currently commands a 3.80 percent market share, down from 4.98 percent held in December 2022. Retail sales surged for India Yamaha Motors to 48,192 units in December 2023 from 39,965 units sold in December 2022.

Electric 2W Retail Sales December 2023

In the electric two-wheeler segment, it was Ola Electric that marked outstanding growth to 30,263 units in December 2023, up from 17,372 units sold in December 2022. Ola Electric sales grew to 30,263 units in the past month from 17,372 units sold in December 2022 to command a 2.09 percent market share. It was the Ola S1 X+ that contributed highly to these sales.

In December 2023, as a part of the ‘December to Remember’ program, Ola Electric introduced reduced pricing of the Ola S1 X+ by Rs 20,000. The original price of Rs 1,09,999 has now been reduced to Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). Ather Energy, another electric two-wheeler maker has, however, posted lower YoY sales. Sales dipped to 6,493 units in the past month from 7,695 units sold in December 2022, bringing down market share to 0.45 percent from 0.68 percent YoY.

Piaggio sales improved to 2,984 units from 2,764 units YoY while Greaves Electric has seen a significant surge in sales to 2,975 units in December 2023 from just 171 units sold in December 2022. Classic Legends also posted lower sales to 2,481 units last month from 2,720 units sold in December 2022 while there were other electric two wheeler makers who have seen sales dip to 12,483 units in the past month from 28,102 units sold in December 2022.