Hero Surge can be an Electric Scooter or Rickshaw – 2 in 1 Convertible EV

By offering both an electric rickshaw or an electric scooter in one EV, Hero Surge S32 claims to be the first class-shifting vehicle

Hero MotoCorp owned Surge startup has revealed their maiden S32. This is a modular vehicle, which is an amalgamation of an electric scooter and a 3W electric 3W vehicle to carry cargo or ferry passengers and support self-employed individuals. This is the first time in India a manufacturer has pursued such an idea and shows Hero’s relentless approach towards innovation.

Hero Surge S32 – What is it?

Ever seen Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight and wished to own a larger vehicle that spits out a 2W for convenience? Well, that concept has become a reality now. Except for the fact that it doesn’t cater to billionaire vigilantes. But caters to real-world self-employed warriors who intend to own a fully modular vehicle.

Thus giving them an electric scooter or an electric 3W rickshaw in the same package. This way, a self-employed individual can get two vehicles for the cost of one. Surge calls it a “class-shifting vehicle”. Where users/buyers can elevate their earning potential and their overall lifestyle.

The idea behind Surge S32 is that users/buyers can shift between classes while owning a single vehicle. After their daily endeavours and hardships, owners/buyers can now evolve into more comfortable and presentable individuals by taking the electric scooter out. Surge claims dismantling the scooter from the 3W setup should take 3 minutes.

This way, Surge S32 is both their daily bread asset (3W electric vehicle) and their upmarket personal transportation means (electric scooter) in one modular product. Surge S32 promises conversion between 3W vehicle and scooter can happen on any terrain and there are adaptive controls and fail-safe operations to ensure a smooth transition.

Specs and features

At first glance, Surge S32 looks like any 3W electric cargo vehicle or rickshaw. There is a front passenger cabin that has its own windscreen, headlights, turn indicators, windscreen wipers and everything. There are no doors, though, and there is a possibility that Surge will offer removable and zippered soft doors for weather protection.

On a press of a button, the front windshield section lifts vertically and the seat console on the inside opens and reveals an electric scooter. 3W vehicle’s cabin gets a spring-loaded double-stand like mechanism that is deployed down. Electric scooter’s rear suspension now rises to its intended position and it can now be pulled out of the 3W vehicle’s cabin. Scooter gets its own LED headlights and turn indicators too. Scooter is the only one to get speedo and switchgear and connects to 3W vehicle’s components, powertrain and battery with an electric interface that should be manually operated.

Battery and powertrain are split between 3W vehicle and 2W scooter. Power is 10 kW (13.4 bhp) for 3W and 3 kW (4 bhp) for 2W. There is an 11 kWh battery for 3W and a sizeable 3.5 kWh battery for 2W. Top speed for 3W is 50 km/h and the scooter is slightly faster at 60 km/h top speed. Load carrying capacity for 3W is 500 kg, which is decent. Surge will offer 3 variants of cargo models and 1 variant to carry passengers (e-rickshaw).