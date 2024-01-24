Hero Karizma CE Launch Soon – USD Forks, Carbon Fibre Fairing, Akrapovic Exhaust

As opposed to mass-manufactured regular Karizma XMR 210, Hero Karizma CE will be sold in limited numbers – 100 units and will get a distinct design

We have seen how Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to revamp its premium motorcycle portfolio. The company is even creating a separate Premia dealership chain catering to premium vehicles and its respective audiences. After launching Xtreme 125R and revealing Mavrick 440, Hero also demonstrated Hero Karizma CE as well. Let’s take a look.

What is Hero Karizma CE?

We all know what Karizma is, which is Hero’s only fully-faired sports touring motorcycle that debuted company’s all-new 210cc engine. This engine features tech like a DOHC head and liquid cooling along with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch for added convenience. We have ridden the Karizma XMR 210 and you can read our review.

But what is Hero Karizma CE? To answer that question, we have to take a historical diversion and remember the company’s founder Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal. July 1st is Dr Munjal’s 101st birth anniversary and to commemorate that, Hero is launching Karizma CE on July 1st and the production number is extremely limited to just 100 units.

CE in Hero Karizma CE stands for Commemorative Edition and is being launched to commemorate the late Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal’s 101st birth anniversary. There is an aluminium plack in the bike’s profile and it denotes the production number proudly – CE001 and so on.

How it differ from standard Karizma?

The main idea behind Karizma CE was to pay tribute to OG Karizma which is one of Hero’s most celebrated halo products. The OG Karizma played a major role in introducing Hero MotoCorp to premium motorcycle space. In that regard, we can see Karizma CE get a distinct semi-faired or bikini-faired styling.

Fascia has LED headlights from Karizma XMR 210. Fuel tank is similar too and so is the frame and most other components. However, Karizma CE gets a unique semi-fairing like OG Karizma and it has a sporty cowl in place of rear seat. The suspension components are all new, with front getting adjustable USD telescopic forks and rear getting Ohlins adjustable mono-shock setup.

Carbon fibre body panels

There is a new handlebar on Karizma CE that is set quite higher than the standard model. This is in an attempt to match OG Karizma’s rider’s triangle. Front fascia has a wider windscreen to go around the new handlebar. The frame and other highlight elements are painted red, to lend a sporty youthful contrast.

While the base coat is sort of Nardo Grey, but slightly darker. Lastly, there are multiple real woven carbon fibre elements with lacquered finish on fascia, fairing, rear cowl, chain guard and other elements. There is an Akrapovic exhaust too and is likely to make it to production as well. This is surely a collector’s item and is likely to cost a lot of money when compared to standard Karizma XMR 210.

1 of 10

Source