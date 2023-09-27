Hero Testing Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 210 Bikes? – Karizma Engine?

After launching Karizma XMR in India, Hero is experimenting with the same powertrain with Xpulse and Xtreme range

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp aspires to add more depth to its premium portfolio. Jointly developed products like Harley-Davidson X440 have received favourable market response. Hero is yet to launch more premium bikes under its own brand. The new test mules spotted in the mountains are an embodiment of that strategy.

Batter Xpulse – What to expect?

Xpulse has emerged as a popular choice. The bike enjoys sort of a monopoly, being a proper off-roader at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-sh). The Xpulse 200 4V Pro brings even more off-road-worthy kit at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-sh). Xpulse 200 is currently the most successful bike in the company’s premium range. Recently launched Karizma XMR has also been receiving positive feedback from enthusiasts. Combining the two would make a tonne of sense.

That is exactly what Hero seems to be doing. In the spy video, we can see a new ADV motorcycle with an identical body and componentry as Xpulse 200 4V on sale, but with a brand new engine. We can see a liquid-cooled setup with two channels leading to its two overhead camshafts. Hero only has one liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is on Karizma XMR.

As Xpulse is already popular, Hero could be looking to introduce a better version of the bike. It has similar features and components as Xpulse 200 4V such as a raised front beak, round LED headlamp with ‘H’ insignia, a long-travel suspension setup and knobby dual-purpose tyres. Spy video is credited to man.vs.tarmac Instagram channel.

This 210cc engine makes 25.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Slip and assist clutch may be on offer too. Dual Channel ABS, not so sure. Xpulse owners had always craved more performance and a 6th gear for long-leggedness. Hero seems to have heard their feedback. Because this new Xpulse 210 is just that!

Hero Xtreme 210 is in the works!

Along with the ADV test mule, a street bike in full camouflage has been spotted. Hero is taking on rivals like Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache RTR range, with a naked street bike. Both the Xpulse 210 and naked bike use Karizma’s engine. The name Xtreme 210 is highly likely. It sports a similar stubby exhaust as Karizma XMR as well.

Some of the key highlights of this upcoming Hero Xtreme 210 include fat road-biased tyres, alloy wheels, USD telescopic front forks, a wide handlebar, a sculpted fuel tank with muscular tank shrouds and a split seat design. The headlamp assembly is completely camouflaged. Maybe this new LED headlight setup is still in the works. LED turn indicators are present too.

What about the third test mule?

There’s a third test mule with camouflage present too. Also, a standard Xpulse 200 4V without any camouflage, can be a support vehicle in this convoy. This third test mule is hidden behind Xtreme 210 and begs the question of what it could be. As of now, it remains a mystery.

A fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth-based connectivity features will be part of both test mules. Hero will spawn bigger Xpulse motorcycles too, with bigger body and bigger oil-cooled engines shared with Harley-Davidson X440. Those test mules were spied last year.