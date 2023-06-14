Hero Xtreme 160R 4V USD Forks – Launch Price Rs. 1,36,500

The new oil-cooled 163cc engine on Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a 4V head as the name suggests and generates 16.9 Ps/12.4kW @ 8500rpm

For the first time in recent past, Hero MotoCorp is making big revisions to its premium motorcycle range (160cc+). This began with launching of MY2023 Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro motorcycles. At the flagship end, there is Karizma which is set to launch by the end of 2023. Now, Hero has taken wraps off MY2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V with USD forks.

This is a big revision for Xtreme 160R and is a much-needed one at that. There are two variants, Standard and Pro variants. Hero has priced this Standard variant at Rs. 1,27,300, Rs. 1,32,800 for the connected variant and Rs. 1,36,500 for Pro variant (all prices ex-sh) and it is a tempting proposition as it is the only motorcycle to offer a 4V head and USD front forks in the same package. The new colour additions are Matte Slate Black, Neon Shooting Star and Blazing Sports Red.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V – The new king of 160cc segment?

160cc space is currently dominated by two manufacturers. TVS with its Apache RTR 160 (both 2V and 4V) and Bajaj with its Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar N160. Honda X-Blade and Hero Xtreme 160R fall in the same segment but don’t sell as many motorcycles. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was the only one with a 4V head.

Pulsar NS160 was the only one with KYB USD front forks. Hero seems to be making a best-case scenario in this segment by bundling both of these attributes in the same package. As of now, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160 packed oil cooling setup. But Hero seems to have jumped in the bandwagon too and is offering oil-cooling setup.

This should vastly reduce heating and expand headroom to extract more performance with the 4V head. This 4V head ensures increased performance, fuel efficiency, durability (with reduced wear and tear due to reciprocation of smaller valves), engine speed and reduce vibrations and make the engine sustain higher speeds for longer.

Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar N160 get dual-channel ABS options. The 163cc single-cylinder engine makes 16.9 PS @ 8500 RPM, 14.6 Nm of torque @6500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Kerb weight is 144 kg.

Added features are extensive

Apart from a 4V head, oil-cooling setup and USD front forks, Hero has offered quite a few design revisions as well. There is a slightly revised fuel tank and headlight cluster to lend a slightly athletic demeanor. The belly pan look similar to Stealth Edition variant, but knuckle guards are missing. Belly pan gets a new 4V sticker to signify its improved mechanicals.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V with USD front forks gets LED headlights, LED tail lights with smoked effect, LED turn indicators at both ends with hazard light function, rear disc brake option and more. Instrumentation is fully digital and features Bluetooth connectivity as well. Hero didn’t mention anything about navigation and dual-channel ABS. The latter is on offer with Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160.

The company promises Xtreme 160R 4V will be the fastest one in its segment in a straight line and the fastest to a quarter-mile, which should be its main USP. Also, Hero mentions it is the lightest in its segment as well. For people who want the outgoing 2V model, Hero has retained it and is still on sale as well.