Hero Yulu Rival Under Development – Design patented

As opposed to 2W electric CVs on sale in India, upcoming Hero Yulu rival seems to be packing more battery capacity to offer longer range

Hero MotoCorp is on the verge of upping its scooter game in India to rival the likes of Honda, TVS and Suzuki. However, Hero MotoCorp is not active in 2W commercial vehicles catering to the needs of B2B and B2C customers operating last-mile logistics. That will change soon as the company has patented a 2W CV.

Hero Yulu Rival Under Development

Currently, Hero doesn’t have a robust scooter portfolio to take on the rivals from Honda, TVS and Suzuki. That said, Hero has the industrial might and is leveraging it to launch a product offensive in scooter category.

The new Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R are incoming with sporty designs, posing a major appeal to young buyers and thrill-seekers. Along with that, we also saw a new large scooter recently patented by Hero MotoCorp. This vehicle could potentially take the spot of Maestro, which is not currently listed among other scooters on company’s official website.

However, these vehicles cater to passenger segment. Hero is now taking larger strides in exploring commercial 2W EV space. The new electric scooter patented will primarily rival Yulu bikes manufactured by Bajaj Chetak and upcoming Honda Benly e, already spotted testing in India along with all the 2W electric CVs on sale in India.

Design is not something the intended business operators will consider as much as functionality. In that regard, we get minimal body panels and there doesn’t seem to be any beautification process as well. It is a commercial vehicle and it is what it is. That said, the functionality doesn’t seem as robust as rivals.

What to expect?

We say this because 2W electric CVs are known for their cargo-carrying capacity and versatility. With Hero Yulu rival, there is no floorboard, let alone a flat one. Hero has provided a small rack up front and a larger rack at the rear. As opposed to the front, rear area boasts greater luggage-carrying capability.

Where Hero MotoCorp could have an edge over other rivals is in battery department. As seen in the picture, Hero Yulu rival seems to be packing a larger battery that may promise greater range on a single charge. This might be why there is no flat floorboard on offer.

The rear hub motor draws power from a battery of around 2 kWh to 3 kWh promising close to 100 km of real-world range is highly likely with this upcoming scooter. Componentry includes a tiny headlight housing that might pack LEDs and a projector, alloy wheels at both ends, disc brake at the front, RSU telescopic suspension at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear among others.