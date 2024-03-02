Honda 2W Sales February 2024 Showed Massive Gain In Exports

When opposed to the numbers from February 2023 and January 2024, Honda 2W sales February 2024 charts showed healthy growth YoY and MoM

India’s best-selling scooter manufacturer, HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India), registered a commendable sales influx for the month of February 2024. The global 2W juggernaut showed massive gains last month, especially where the company’s exports are concerned.

Honda 2W Sales February 2024

In India, Honda is synonymous with scooters and enjoys a massive following. For many, Honda is the default 2W manufacturer to choose when embarking on their motorcycling journey. In the domestic market, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India registered a strong 4,13,967 units.

This is close to highest-seller Hero MotoCorp’s sales for the month of February 2024 at 4,45,257 units sold in domestic market. Sticking with Honda, the company registered a commendable 82.31% YoY growth over 2,27,064 units sold in February 2023. The YoY volume gain for Honda in domestic market market was 1,86,903 units.

Where MoM analytics are concerned, Honda registered a strong 8.22% MoM growth over 3,82,512 units sold in January 2024 in domestic market with a volume growth of 31,455 units. Domestic sales accounted for 90.25% of Honda’s total sales, down from 91.21% in January 2024.

Honda witnessed a massive surge in exports as seen in the charts. The company shipped a total of 44,744 units last month. This surge in exports yielded a 122.49% YoY growth where Honda more than doubled its numbers in international business. Especially over 20,111 units shipped last year.

Massive gain in exports

Volume growth in exports YoY stood at 24,633 units. In MoM analysis, Honda showed a strong 21.31% MoM growth over 36,883 units shipped in January 2024. MoM volume growth stood at 7,861 units. Exports accounted for 9.75% of Honda’s total sales, up from 8.79% seen in January 2024.

In total (Domestic+Exports), Honda managed to push out 4,58,711 units from its manufacturing facility last month. When compared to the 2,47,175 units sold in February 2023 and 4,19,395 units sold in January 2024, Honda registered an 85.58% YoY growth and a 9.37% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 2,11,536 units YoY and 39,316 units MoM.

Last month, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India participated in first ever Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and demonstrated its flex fuel powered vehicles tailored specifically for Indian market. Honda’s electric scooters capable of swapping batteries from Honda Power Pack Energy India were showcased too.

The company intends to expand its portfolio in India and incorporate more vehicles with export potential. In that regard, we saw a Scrambler and ADV version based on the CB350 platform that could launch by the end of this year.