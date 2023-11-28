Honda 2W Sales Breakup October 2023 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Navi

Honda 2W sales saw a YoY growth both in domestic and global markets with over 4.90 lakh units sold

In October 2023, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sold a total (domestic + exports) of 4,91,838 units. These included 4,62,747 units sold in domestic markets while 29,091 units were exported. It was a significant increase over 4,49,414 units sold in October 2022 but distinctively lower on a MoM basis when compared to 5,25,816 units that the company sold in September 2023.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup October 2023

Honda domestic sales in October 2023 stood at 4,62,747 units, up 8.63 percent from 4,25,992 units sold in October 2022. This was a 36,755 unit volume growth. It was however, lower on a MoM basis as the company had reported domestic sales at 4,91,802 units in September 2023. Every model in the company lineup has seen its MoM sales dip significantly.

Honda Activa once again ruled the domestic sales charts with a 47.29 percent share and 2,18,856 units sold last month. This was a YoY growth of 3.92 percent from 2,10,623 units sold in October 2022. At No. 2 was the CB Shine with 1,31,816 units sold last month, up 0.69 percent YoY from 1,30,916 units sold in October 2022 to garner a 28.49 percent share.

Increased demand was seen for Honda Dio, sales of which improved 34.19 percent YoY to 32,385 units last month from 24,134 units sold in the same month last year. There was the relatively new Honda Shine 100 that saw sales of 31,771 units last month to command a 6.87 percent share on this domestic list. Sales almost halved for Honda Unicorn with a 48.72 percent YoY decline, down to 16,404 units from 31,986 units sold in October 2022.

However, it featured at No. 4 on the list of 150-200cc motorcycle sales last month after the Pulsar, Apache and Yamaha FZ. While Honda Dream sales improved 11.48 percent to 9,612 units last month, that of SP160 stood at 8,014 units. Honda SP160 was launched in India in August 2023 and is slotted between the Unicorn and XBlade in price while it shares its engine with the Unicorn.

Honda Livo sales dipped 24.09 percent to 5,103 units last month while sales of Hornet 2.0 improved by 176.52 percent to 3,650 units from 1,320 units sold in October 2022. The Hornet 2.0 is particularly found to be attractive to buyers thanks to its sporty design and advanced features. Sales of CB350 also dipped by 35.80 percent to 2,883 units on a YoY basis.

The highest percentage increase was seen in the case of Honda CB200X. Sales stood at 1,810 units last month, a 990.36 percent increase from 166 units sold in October 2022. CB300 and Gold Wing recorded dip in demand by 36.12 percent and 166.67 percent respectively.

Honda Navi and Dio Command Export List in October 2023

Honda 2W exports last month was also positive with a 24.20 percent YoY growth to 29,091 units, up from 23,422 units shipped in October 2022. This was a growth of 5,669 units in terms of volumes. Honda Navi (12,217 units) and Dio (5,268 units) command the export list in October 2023 with a combined share of 60 percent.

Activa scooter exports also improved significantly by 2033.33 percent to 3,328 units up from just 156 units sold in October 2022 to take on an 11.44 percent share in global markets. Exports of CB Shine dipped by 34.06 percent YoY to 2,130 units while Hornet 160R grew by 7.80 percent YoY to 1,216 units.

There were also 1,160 units of the CB350 exported last month while numbers dived for the Dream (1,100 units), X-Blade (960 units), Livo (800 units), Unicorn 160 (444 units) and Grazia (120 units). The export list also had the Aviator (120 units) and Shine 100 (108 units).