Top 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles October 2023 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Unicorn, R15

With a plethora of options available, the 150-200cc motorcycle segment captures a significant portion of Indian two-wheeler market

The 150-200cc motorcycle segment far exceeds sales as compared to other segments be it the bub-150cc or the 200-500cc segments. Bikes in this segment strike a balance between performance, fuel efficiency and style. Prominent manufacturers in this segment include Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Yamaha, Hero MotoCorp and Honda while Suzuki and Kawasaki also offer a few models.

Top 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles – Pulsar has 32% market share

After covering top 10 motorcycle sales in October 2023, we now talk about sales exclusively in the 150-200cc segment in October 2023. There has been a marginal YoY growth of 0.77 percent to 1,80,417 units, up from 1,79,043 units sold in October 2022. This was a 1,374 unit volume growth with most models showing off a YoY sales growth. It was also a MoM growth over 1,51,282 units sold in September 2023.

Bajaj Pulsars are the most popular among this bunch taking top position. Sales improved by 15.81 percent to 57,198 units in October 2023, up from 49,389 units sold in October 2022. This was a 7,809 unit volume growth with a 31.70 percent market share among top 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment.

It was followed by the TVS Apache lineup with 39,187 units sold last month, down 4.39 percent when compared to 40,988 units sold in October 2022. The TVS Apache lost 1,801 units in volume YoY and currently commands a 21.72 percent share on this list.

YoY sales of Yamaha FZ also fell by 11.94 percent to 18,000 units last month, down from 20,440 units sold in October 2022. Sales almost halved with the Honda Unicorn which fell by a massive 48.72 percent to 16,404 units last month from 31,986 units sold in the same month last year. Losing 15,582 units in volume YoY.

Yamaha R15 and MT-15 saw positive YoY growth

Also from Yamaha was the R15 with 12,964 units sold last month up 22.99 percent from 10,541 units sold in October 2022. The MT15 followed with 8,736 units sold in October 2023, up 8.70 percent from 8,037 units sold in October 2022.

Launched in August 2023, the Honda SP160 has made its way to this list with 8,014 units sold last month to command a 4.44 percent share in this segment. The Honda SP160 was launched in place of the X-Blade which has now been discontinued.

Hero Xtreme 160R/200 has seen lower YoY sales by 13.61 percent to 4,461 units, down from 5,164 units sold in October 2022. It was followed by the Honda Hornet 2.0 which has seen outstanding sales growth by 176.52 percent to 3,650 units in the past month from 1,320 units sold in October 2022.

KTM 200 and Hero Xpulse 200 face sales constraints

Sales of the KTM200 dipped by 15.27 percent YoY to 3,391 units in October 2023, down from 4,002 units sold in October 2022. It was also a YoY de-growth for the Hero Xpulse 200 which fell by 12.62 percent to 2,597 units in the past month from 2,972 units sold in October 2022.

Bajaj Avenger sales were up 20.86 percent to 1,993 units from 1,649 units on a YoY basis while Suzuki Gixxer also reported outstanding growth of 104.72 percent to 1,953 units last month.

The 2023 Honda CB200X, launched in September 2023 saw sales growth of 990.36 percent YoY to 1,810 units from just 166 units of the older version sold in October 2022. The 2023 Honda CB200X comes in with new graphics, improved features, a revised diamond frame and better suspension while the engine is now OBD-II compliant for real-time diagnostics complying with BS6 P2 emission norms.

The top 10 list of 150-200cc motorcycles also included the Kawasaki W175 with 59 units sold last month. It was also launched in September 2023 and is offered in two colour options of Ebony and Special Edition Red priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).