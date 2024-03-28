Honda 6 Crore Sales Milestone – Crossing the Threshold

6 crore sales milestone – Building Blocks from Manesar to Vithalapur

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has indeed traversed remarkable milestones, exemplifying its commendable journey in the Indian two-wheeler market. Achieving the monumental 6 crore domestic sales milestone in March 2024 is a testament to Honda’s unwavering commitment to reliability and efficiency. It marks a pivotal moment in its illustrious history.

Since its incorporation (went solo) in 1999, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has strategically expanded its manufacturing plants across the country. From the first plant in Manesar to the recent expansion at the Vithalapur plant in 2024, Honda has established a robust manufacturing infrastructure. These manufacturing facilities serve as the backbone of Honda’s operations. They have enables HMSI to meet the growing demand for its products and maintain its position in the top tier.

Activa: Setting the Stage for Honda’s Success

In 2001, HMSI introduced its inaugural two-wheeler, Activa. Setting the stage for its remarkable trajectory in the country. The topselling Indian scooter continues to be a winning proposition this many years later.

In 2002, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India commenced its exports, marking expansion of its operations beyond the domestic market. By venturing into exports, Honda demonstrated its confidence in the quality and competitiveness of its products. And this paved the way for further growth and success in the years to come.

Milestones of Triumph: Honda’s Customer Journey

The subsequent years witnessed Honda’s steady ascent. Marked by notable achievements such as reaching the 1 crore customers milestone in 2012. A testament to the brand’s growing popularity and widespread acceptance among Indian riders. By 2015, Honda had further established itself as a dominant player in the Indian two-wheeler landscape, celebrating the 2 crore customers milestone.

The years that followed saw Honda’s relentless pursuit of excellence. Milestones aplenty. HMSi announced 3 crore customers in 2017 and 4 crore customers in 2018. In 2021, Honda achieved yet another monumental feat, surpassing the 5 crore customers milestone.

Honda 6 crore sales milestone, Driving into the Future

Fast forward to March 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has gone a step further. Achieving 6 crore domestic sales. Throughout its journey, Honda has diversified its product portfolio to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers. From the fuel-efficient 100cc Shine to the luxurious 1800cc GoldWing Tour, Honda offers a comprehensive range of scooters and motorcycles. There’s something for everyone.

Honda continues to chart new territories and push the boundaries of innovation. Along the way, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to Indian consumers. With a legacy built on trust, and reliability, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is poised to shape the future of mobility in India and beyond. And that future looks electric.