Honda CB350, CB350RS Brake Light, Bank Angle Sensor Recall

Honda will be providing free replacement of affected parts, irrespective of the bike’s warranty status

For H’ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycle users, Honda has announced a recall for issues related to the brake light and bank angle sensor. The recall is applicable on CB350 and CB350RS units manufactured within a specific timeframe. Repair and replacement work will commence from the second week of December. It will be carried out at BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB350, CB350RS rear stop light switch recall

The rear stop light switch issue impacts CB350 and CB350RS units manufactured between the period October 2020 and January 2023. It has been noted that the issue is due to the rubber parts used in the rear stop light switch. It is linked to an improper manufacturing process being used for making the rubber parts. Due to the defect, the rubber parts become weak and develop cracks. This can lead to entry of water and moisture, resulting in corrosion inside the switch. Depending on the level of corrosion, the switch can start to malfunction.

Honda CB350, CB350RS bank angle sensor recall

The bank angle sensor issue has been linked to improper sealing and subsequent entry of water into the sensor. It has been found that gaps were created in the sensor body sealing due to inappropriate moulding procedure. When water enters the sensor housing, it can lead to malfunction. In worst cases, the vehicle may stall unexpectedly. The bank angle sensor recall applies to CB350 and CB350RS units manufactured between October 2020 to December 2021.

Honda’s recall for CB350 and CB350RS involving rear stop light switch and bank angle sensor has been issued as a precautionary measure. It is part of Honda’s endeavour to work proactively in the interest of its customers. The recall will ensure a hassle-free experience and help build trust and confidence among the customers.

Inspection and replacement of the rear stop light switch and bank angle sensor will be done at Honda BigWing dealerships. The entire process will take around an hour’s time. It will be done free of cost, irrespective of whether the bike’s warranty is active or not. CB350 and CB350RS owners can visit Honda’s recall page to know if their bikes are covered under the recall. This can be done using the bike’s VIN number. Honda has requested users to take prior appointment for getting the faulty parts replaced.

Second recall for CB350

This is the second time a recall has been issued for Honda CB350. The earlier recall was in March 2021, around six months after the bike’s launch in October 2020. The earlier recall was linked to a defective transmission component. Units of CB350 manufactured between November 25th and December 12th 2020 were impacted by the issue. The defect was caused due to the use of a wrong grade of material during production. The problem was fixed free of cost for all affected units of CB350.