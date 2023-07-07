Honda CB350 Gets New Colours In Japan – Complies With Latest Emission Norms

Just like in India, Honda H’ness CB350 has emerged as a popular choice in Japanese market as well

Honda sells the CB350 in Japan as GB350. Its sportier version, CB350 RS, is sold as GB350 S. Both these bikes have been updated with new colour options. They now comply with the stricter emission norms in Japan.

With the updates, prices of both bikes have been increased by 11,000 yen each (approx. Rs 6,300). GB350 new price is 561,000 yen (~ Rs 3.22 lakh), whereas GB350 S will now retail at 605,000 yen (~ Rs 3.47 lakh). In India, CB350 starts at Rs 2,09,857, with on-road price of Rs 2,38,807. CB350 RS starts at Rs 2,14,856, with on-road price of Rs 2,44,266.

2023 Honda GB350, GB350 S new colours

As compared to India, colour options for CB350 and CB350 RS are entirely different in Japan. Not only are the colour options fewer in numbers, they also seem to lack the vibrancy of the colour palette used in India. Honda GB350 gets a new colour option of Matte Pearl Glare White. The white shade covers the fuel tank and side panels.

Rest of the bike uses a mix of chrome finish and blacked-out parts. Chrome highlights are evident on the headlamp casing, clutch and front brake levers and engine casing. The exhaust pipe is entirely done in chrome. GB350 has brown seat for all colour variants. It helps achieve a classy appeal, although some folks may describe it as a cluttered look. Colour options that will be continued for GB350 include Matte Pearl Morion Black and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic.

GB350 S variant gets a new colour option of Puco Blue. The shade is applied on the fuel tank. Rest of the bike has a blacked-out profile in most parts. Chrome highlights are limited to the hand levers, rear view mirrors, engine casing and exhaust. The bike has black seat across all variants. Puco Blue shade looks attractive and seems to have a universal appeal. Colour options to be continued for GB350 S include Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Gunmetal Black Metallic.

No mechanical upgrades

Apart from being compliant with the stricter emission norms in Japan, Honda GB350 and GB350 S do not get any other upgrades. Powering the bikes is a 348cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine that makes 20 PS of max power and 29 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bikes have telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Both ends have disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In Indian market, Honda CB350 and CB350 RS primarily rival popular 350cc offerings from Royal Enfield. They haven’t dented Royal Enfield’s sales, but have created a niche fan following of their own. Honda CB350 and CB350 RS will now have to deal with new competitors such as Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440.