The Legend Evolves: Royal Enfield 750cc Engine Under Development?

New Royal Enfield 750cc powertrain – Likely a derivative of the outgoing 650cc parallel-twin unit

With a slew of retro classic motorcycles ranging from 350cc to 650cc powertrains, Royal Enfield has absolute dominance in mid-size motorcycle space. So much so, that it is currently the largest mid-size 2W manufacturer by a large margin. Thanks to its 650 Twins Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, joined by Super Meteor 650.

Now, a recent report points to a larger engine is under development at Royal Enfield. This new engine will reportedly be a 750cc unit that will develop considerably more power and torque than outgoing 650cc unit. This new engine has the potential to open a new chapter in Royal Enfield’s sales. But, might get overlooked in favour of the 650cc platform too.

Royal Enfield 750cc Engine – Revolution or Evolution?

A variation of outgoing 650cc parallel-twin engine. In this sense, Royal Enfield is likely to carve out a bigger bore or stroke so the outgoing 650cc unit will displace around 750cc with codename ‘R’. In that case, the outgoing oil-cooling setup is highly likely to continue and only the new 450cc mill will get liquid-cooling setup.

Outgoing 648cc parallel-twin motor generates 47 bhp of power at 7250 RPM and 52 Nm of torque at 5250 RPM. For a relaxed cruiser, the engine speed seems to be quite high, Royal Enfield might work on reducing engine speeds and give just marginally more performance, but at much lower engine speed.

Royal Enfield 750cc engine will reportedly debut on a Bobber-style motorcycle with codename ‘R2G’. Given Royal Enfield’s product strategy, we will see multiple different body styles with this new 750cc platform. Starting with a bobber, we can have an ADV, a cruiser, a street motorcycle and even a cafe racer.

The lead development is said to be happening at company’s development center in Leicester, UK. Manufacturing will happen here in India, though. This new engine will appeal to 350cc motorcycle owners looking for an upgrade. We will see this new 750cc R platform on the roads in 2025 or beyond.

What to expect?

So, will 750cc be the cap? More performance-oriented motorcycles than this new 750cc engine will reportedly be electric. This way, Royal Enfield can target a wide spectrum of motorcycles including 350cc, 450cc, 650cc and 750cc.

Main target markets for this new engine will probably be North America, UK and Europe. But Indian market will get it too, given the popularity of the brand. We have seen multiple projects that have bored RE’s 650cc engine to displace up to 865cc. So, there is a demographic that wants more from this engine too.

