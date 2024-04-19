Honda CB350 RS Custom In Japan Gets Carbon Fibre Parts, Metzeler Tyres

The stock 348cc single cylinder air-cooled engine on this custom Honda CB350RS by Magical Racing generates 20 PS and 29 Nm

Honda’s rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350, CB350 has been one of the popular classic motorcycles on sale in India. There are three variations of CB350 on sale and the sportiest of this bunch is CB350RS, a scrambler-esque motorcycle. A custom Honda CB350RS by Magical Racing gets carbon fibre parts from Magical Racing in Japan.

Custom Honda CB350RS By Magical Racing

This CB350 series has spawned three body styles till now and multiple optional packs offering customers some kind of personalisation options right from the OEM. That said, a full-on custom offering with accentuated sportiness is a good proposition for Honda CB350RS and that’s exactly what Magical Racing is aiming for.

For starters, Honda manufactures the CB350 lineup in India and exports it to Japan. CB350 H’ness is sold as GB350, CB350 RS as GB350 S and the newest CB350 (Classic) as GB350 C in Japan. Magical Racing has selected GB350 S owing to its sportiness and has worked its magic on it.

Magical Racing did not go overboard with its sportiness criteria and achieved a completely different-looking motorcycle. Instead, what Magical Racing has done is in keeping with the vision Honda had while creating Honda CB350RS. In that regard, we can see subtle changes that lend a sportier appeal than stock.

Other notable changes

The main highlight is the carbon fibre ORVM codenamed “NK-1 Mirror” which uses a Type 6 head and 10 mm thread. Other changes we can spot are an FRP rear tail tidy that looks much better than stock. Also notable is an open-type chain cover that looks more industrial and raw, perfectly complementing the new short rear fender.

Matching the short rear fender is a short front fender. Both fenders get an option of either a silver finish or a matte black finish. Brackets for both FRP fenders are made of stainless steel. Adding a dash of retro-ness is a short fly screen that is also offered in either silver finish or matte black.

These components are from TCW and the stickers on front and rear fenders along with front windscreen come with the package and are optional. Another notable attribute of this build is that lighting elements are kept stock. Metzeler Tourance Next tyres will add a dash of sportiness to the stock vehicle’s dynamics.

Magical Racing has established a good unison of carbon fibre, stainless steel and aluminium and achieved a slightly sportier look that should appeal to many. Powertrain is kept stock too. The same 348.36cc air-cooled engine as the stock donor bike develops 21 PS of peak power and 29 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.