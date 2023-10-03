Honda City Elegant Editon, Amaze Elite Edition Launched – Price, Features

The 1498cc NA petrol engine offered with Honda City Elegant Edition, generates 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque

Popular sedan maker in India, Honda, has launched new special editions with City and Amaze sedans. Named City Elegant Edition and Amaze Elite Edition, they bring functional features along with styling elements and a few attributes limited to their respective special editions.

Honda City Elegant Edition

The company has expressed that these special editions with City and Amaze sedans are for limited volumes only. Honda is bundling an enhanced premium package with both cars and is offering these special editions with all their respective colour options. In this sense, these special editions are more about the features than exclusive colours.

As of now, Honda offers City in 4 trims – SV, V, VX and ZX. City Elegant Edition is based on mid-spec V trim. In City’s variant lineup, the V trim gets Honda’s Sensing ADAS suite and is the most popular. Honda City Elegant Edition costs Rs. 12,57,400 (ex-sh) with manual transmission and Rs. 13,82,400 (ex-sh) with automatic gearbox option (CVT). Honda is not offering Elegant Edition with higher trims.

As part of Elegant Edition, City now gets legroom lamps, multiple Elegant Edition badges on body, an elegant illuminated step, Elegant Edition seat covers, front fender garnish, a wireless cellphone charger and a trunk spoiler along with LEDs. When compared to standard City V trim, Elegant Edition costs Rs. 6,500 more.

Honda Amaze Elite Edition

Just like City, Amaze gets a special edition too, named Amaze Elite Edition. As of now, Honda offers Amaze in 4 trim levels – E, S, V and VX. Unlike City Elegant Edition, Honda Amaze Elite Edition is based on top-spec VX trim. Like City, Amaze Elite Edition is on offer with both manual and automatic (CVT) gearbox choices.

Priced at Rs. 9,03,900 for a manual gearbox and Rs. 9,85,900 for an automatic gearbox, Amaze Elite Edition costs just Rs. 15,000 more than regular VX trim. For the price, Amaze Elite Edition brings a tyre inflator, Elite Edition badging and seat covers with illuminated step, anti-fog film on ORVM, sliding front armrest, front fender garnish, TPMS with readout in Honda Connect App and a trunk spoiler with LEDs.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking on the introduction of the festive editions, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price.”

“Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers,” he added.