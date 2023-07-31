Honda Elevate Production Starts – First Unit Rolls Out Of India Plant

Honda Elevate SUV will be powered by a single 1.5 liter petrol engine – Same unit which is also on offer with City

Honda Cars India has announced plans to launch 5 new SUVs in India by 2026. The first of these, the Honda Elevate, is now set for launch. Ahead of that, production has now started at the company plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. First production unit of the New Honda Elevate rolled off the production line earlier today.

With launch date set for later this year, company dealerships have commenced bookings for the new Elevate at Rs 21,000, even as prices have not yet been announced. The bookings can be done via Honda authorized dealers or via the company’s online sales platform ‘Honda from Home’. Honda Elevate will be on display at dealerships from August 2023 and India will be the first market where this SUV will be launched followed by it making its way globally.

Honda Elevate India Production Starts

Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavor as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”

The new Honda Elevate enters a highly competitive segment that is currently ruled by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos along with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. To counter this rivalry, the company promises an array of features and a host of safety equipment among which will also be ADAS technology. It will garner the attention of a younger segment of buyers in the country with its bold stance and increased dimensions, which will relate to increased cabin space and large boot at 458 liters.

Where dimensions are concerned, the Honda Elevate will measure 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. It gets a 2,650mm long wheelbase and high ground clearance while it will ride on two-tone finish diamond cut R17 alloy wheels. The Elevate will be offered single and dual tone colour schemes of Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

The exteriors of Honda Elevate, which has been developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific center in Thailand, will be marked by full LED projectors headlamps with LED DRLs and LED turn indicators and LED lights at the rear. It gets a single-pane sunroof.

Based on Honda’s principle of Man Maximum Machine Minimum, the cabin of the new Elevate follows the concept of “Progressive and Protective”. It is spacious offering ample head, leg and knee room with upholstery done in brown leatherette with doors and dashboard sporting soft touch pads. Features include a 17.78 inch TFT cluster, floating 26.03 cm high definition, in-plane switching LCD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone charger.

Honda Elevate with ADAS

It also gets Honda Connect for an improved connected car experience and comes in with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. This package includes front collision warning, braking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high beam control. Safety is also enhanced via rear parking sensors, multi angle rear view camera, hill start assist and LaneWatch camera along with a total of 6 airbags and ISOFIX rear seats.

Honda Elevate will be offered with a single 1.5 liter naturally aspirated 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 hp power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm torque at 4,300 rpm. As of now, the company has no plans to introduce a hybrid variant of the Elevate but an all-electric SUV based on the Elevate is slated to be launched by 2026.