500cc+ Motorcycles Sales August 2023 – Big Bikes Show 16% Growth

The highest contributor to 500cc+ motorcycles sales for the month of August 2023, was Royal Enfield with 85% market share

Big bike sales are one of the lowest in India. This segment includes 500cc+ motorcycles that usually cost a lot. However, Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform plays the affordability card very well and absolutely dominates this segment. Royal Enfield enjoyed an impressive 85% market share in this segment in August 2023.

500cc+ Motorcycles Sales – Super Meteor 650 tops the charts!

Royal Enfield’s newest Super Meteor 650 has topped last month’s charts with 1,104 units sold. It commands a 56.59% market share. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 used to dominate this space. With the launch of Super Meteor 650 with slightly premium componentry, 650 Twins saw just 550 takers.

Compared to 1,388 units sold in August 2022, 650 Twins registered a 60.37% YoY decline, losing 828 units in volume. 650 Twins now hold just 28.19% market share. After the affordable big bikes, Triumph Street Triple has seen the highest sales with 166 units sold last month.

As opposed to just 17 units sold last year, Speed Triple saw 876.47% YoY growth, the highest in this list. Speed Triple gained 149 units in volume YoY. Kawasaki sold 30 units of Ninja 650 and Z900 last month. Where Ninja 650 doubled its numbers YoY with 100% growth, Z900’s numbers went down by 26.83% YoY.

Kawasaki Versys 650 is the last motorcycle in this list to have double digit sales. With 19 units sold, Kawasaki Versys becomes the highest-selling ADV in this list. As opposed to 23 units sold a year ago, Versys 650 saw a 17.39% YoY decline. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 is the best-seller for the iconic American brand in India.

Motorcycles with single digit sales

Fat Boy 114 sold 7 units and saw 40% YoY growth as it gained 2 units in volume YoY. Triumph Speed Twin 900 and Kawasaki Versys 1000 sold 5 units each. Where Versys 1000 maintained its numbers YoY, Speed Twin saw a 16.67% YoY decline. Kawasaki Vulcan S, Z H2 and Triumph Rocket III all sold 4 units each last month.

There was no positive growth to report with all three motorcycles. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is the only motorcycle on this list to sell 3 units. It registered a 66.67% YoY decline. Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki Z900 RS, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Fat Bob and Heritage Classic sold 2 units each. Only Heritage Classic showed positive growth of 100% YoY, with 1 unit gained in volume.

Kawasaki Z650 RS, Triumph Street Scrambler, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville T120, Bonneville Speedmaster, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Nightster, Road Glide, Road King, Street Glide all sold 1 unit each.

Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650, Katana, Honda CBR 650R, Goldwing, Triumph Tiger 660, Tiger 900, Tiger 1200, Bonneville T100, Speed Triple, Harley-Davidson 883 Iron, Street Bob, Standard and Kawasaki Z650 didn’t manage to sell last month.

In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales accounted for 1,951 units. As opposed to 1,680 units sodl in August 2022, this segment registered 16.13% YoY growth and saw 271 units gained in volume YoY. Royal Enfield was the highest contributor to this space and bike bike juggernauts like Honda and Suzuki didn’t see any sales at all.