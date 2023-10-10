Honda Launched CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition

Honda CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition come equipped with the same engine as before along with similar componentry

After launching Goldwing Tour, the Japanese 2W giant, Honda, has launched special editions of its neo-retro CB350 H’ness and CB350RS motorcycles in India. Honda is calling these special editions as Lagacy Edition with CB350 and New Hue Edition with CB350RS. Starting price quotes by the brand for these special edition versions start from Rs. 2,16,356 (ex-sh).

Honda Launched CB350 Legacy Edition

According to Honda, CB350 Legacy Edition is a blend of the bike’s timeless design and iconic styling ethos. CB350 Legacy Edition gets a sole Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. With Legacy Edition, Honda aims to bring a few design cues of iconic CB350 of the 1970s to 2023. The Legacy Edition badge on fuel tank is a stark example of this.

There is a dark blue base shade to CB350 Legacy Edition, contrasted by new graphics on CB350’s body. Couple that with chrome-finished exhausts, crankcase, fenders and grab rails bring out retro vibes. Rear fender is classic shaped too, and so are its round LED turn indicators. Price quoted for Legacy Edition is Rs. 2,16,356 (ex-sh).

Honda Launched CB350RS New Hue Edition

Unlike Honda CB350 Legacy Edition with a sole Pearl Siren Blue shade, CB350RS New Hue Edition gets two distinct colour options. They are called Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metallic. Honda calls New Hue Edition with CB350RS as an amalgamation between superior stance and contemporary style.

Both Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metallic colour options with New Hue Edition get attractive tank graphics, body-coloured grab handles and headlight covers. Upping the style quotient, CB350RS brings sleeker turn indicators, sportier rear fender, black crankcase, black exhaust and other attributes. Price quoted for New Hue Edition is Rs. 2,19,357 (ex-sh).

Same powertrains and mechanicals as before

Both Honda’s special editions come equipped with the same engine, components and features as before. The same 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox with slipper clutch is seen with these special editions.

All the features like Honda’s fancy-named traction control system, dual channel ABS and semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity are retained. Still no navigation, though.

Words from the manufacturer

Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycles, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to launch new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition in India ahead of the auspicious festive season.

Ever since their market debut, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc retro motorcycles have pleased the Indian customers with their modern classic charm and spirited performance. We are confident that the launch of these specially curated motorcycles will further amplify their appeal among the buyers.”

Commenting on the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the launch of H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition.

These new motorcycles will aspire young riders to venture into the ‘CB’ world of refined performance, superior technology and unrivalled reliability. Bookings for these special H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now open at BigWing dealerships across India and deliveries will begin soon.”