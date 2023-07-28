Honda New Bike To Debut On 2nd August – Vintage Vibes, Modern Rides?

Honda could use an existing brand name for the new bike, something similar to the strategy used for Shine 100

Every year during the festive season, most 2W OEMs introduce new or updated products. It’s when consumer sentiments are at an all-time high. There is increased willingness to spend on big-ticket items like bike and cars.

In case of Honda, one of the upcoming products is a new motorcycle. Scheduled to debut on August 02, the new bike’s displacement could be in the range of 150cc to 180cc. Honda already has popular products in this space such as Unicorn 160, X-Blade and CB Hornet 2.0.

Speculating Honda’s New 150cc-180cc Bike: What’s in Store for Riders?

If Honda chooses to go with an existing brand name, the options include Shine, X-Blade and SP. These are currently among the popular commuter bikes in the country. For a long time, Honda’s X-Blade has been crumbling in terms of sales. Numbers hardly cross double digits and often sees single digits and even zero.

Given that sporty 160cc street bikes are seeing new entrants and updates, Honda could cash in from a new vehicle. Honda has dropped first teaser. It shows a motorcycle with with chunky proportions. It is less likely to be a scooter as it boasts a long exhaust pipe. Which is a motorcycle trait.

Honda is only showing tail light signature, which could very well be an evolved X-Blade’s defining element. It even mentions “Get ready to leave behind a trail of awe”. Outgoing X-Blade already features slightly crossover-ish design attributes. It even has a fancy tail light signature resembling a Batwing.

Outgoing model already carries a lot more flamboyance in comparison to other commuter bikes from Honda. LED headlamps, sporty graphics, layered fuel tank, long and wide comfortable seat, premium chrome muffler cover and sporty tail light.

Balancing Style Formats: SP125 vs. 160cc/180cc Honda Bikes

There is a possibility of this as well. If it is an SP125, this new bike will be sharing much of the hardware with outgoing model. It will be interesting to see how Honda achieves a balance between the distinct style formats of its 125cc and 160cc / 180cc bikes.

In case Honda’s new bike is a 160cc model, it will utilize the same 162.71 cc engine as outgoing X-Blade. It generates 13.67 bhp of max power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Some of the key highlights of X-Blade include a maintenance-free battery, single-channel ABS, a fully digital instrument panel and more.

This new bike is less likely to be a 180cc bike. But if it is, it will share Hornet’s engine developing 17.26 PS and 16.1 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Because this new bike has halogen turn indicators, we doubt it is a 180cc grade like Hornet 2.0 is.

Honda has under-delivered to massive hypes before. So, there is a possibility of this being a very minuscule update to one of its existing motorcycles as well. Launch or unveil could happen on August 2nd.