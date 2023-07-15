Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2023 – Splendor, Shine, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter

Higher costs and rising EMIs hampered sales in the two wheeler segment in India in June 2023

Two wheeler sales in June 2023 dipped both on YoY and MoM basis. Taking the top 10 two wheelers into account, most of which regularly lead this list, total sales stood at 9,19,931 units in June 2023, down 4.05 percent when compared to 9,58,761 units sold in June 2022. It was also a MoM decline in sales as there had been 11,10,593 units sold in May 2023.

Top 10 2W Sales June 2023

Once again it was the Hero Splendor that topped sales charts last month. However, sales fell 12.03 percent YoY to 2,38,340 units, down from 2,70,923 units sold in June 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 32,583 units. MoM sales also fell significantly as there had been 3,42,526 units sold in May 2023. Hero Splendor currently commands a 25.91 percent share on this list. It currently underwent a price hike as Hero MotoCorp announced a flat 1.5 percent increase in prices of all of its products.

Honda Shine was at No 2, with sales improving YoY by 4.74 percent to 1,31,920 units, up from 1,25,947 units sold in June 2022. The 2023 CB Shine has just been launched in India. It gets some updated features and is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.

At No 3 is Honda Activa. Sales have been lackluster over the past few months. Activa sales were down 29.01 percent YoY to 1,30,830 units in June 2023. This was against 1,84,305 units sold in June 2022. It currently commands a 14.22 percent share on this list. MoM sales also dipped significantly as against 2,03,365 units sold in May 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar was at No 4. Sales improved by 28.05 percent in June 2023 to 1,07,208 units. This was a volume growth of 23,485 units over 83,723 units sold in June 2022.

2Ws with sub-1 lakh unit Sales

Lower down the sales list was the HF Deluxe with a 21.10 percent YoY de-growth to 89,275 units in June 2023. This was a 23,880 unit volume de-growth when compared to 1,13,155 units sold in June 2022. The 2023 HF Deluxe was launched in June 2023. Prices now start from Rs 60,760 for the kick variant and Rs 66,408 for the self-start variant.

YoY sales increased for the TVS Jupiter (64,252 units) and Hero Passion (47,554 units). Hero had launched the new Passion Plus in June 2023 with new and improved features.

The list also included the Suzuki Access (39,503 units) and Bajaj Platina (36,550 units), both of which posted YoY growth while TVS XL100 moped with 34,449 units sold last month experienced a 7.84 percent YoY decline.