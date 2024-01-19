Honda NX500 Launched In India – Best Multi-Cylinder ADV For Rs. 5,90,000?

The direct rivals of Honda NX500 launched, are Benelli 502 and 502X along with Kawasaki Versys 650 and to some extent Triumph Tiger Sport 660

ADV segment is currently on the rise with more additions than before. However, within 300cc to 500cc segment, there are little to no multi-cylinder ADVs for sale. Honda is fixing that by launching NX500 in India, sold exclusively through their premium BigWing dealerships. Honda NX500 launched, costs Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-sh). There are three colours – Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda NX500 Launched In India

It has to be noted that NX500 is CB500X’s replacement, considering brand positioning and pricing. At the end of its life-cycle, CB500X was priced at Rs. 5.8 lakh (ex-sh), down from its initial pricing of Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-sh). We have to also note the fact that CB500X was a locally assembled CKD model and was initially priced close to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-sh).

In contrast, Honda is importing NX500 as a CBU model, which costs less than CB500X CKD model, despite packing significantly more premium features and hardware. This is interesting to see, which shows that Honda is rethinking its pricing strategies for Indian market. The Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-sh) pricing for NX500 is reasonably justified, being an import and packing all the extra features over CB500X.

For the money, Honda is offering a crossover vehicle. The design theme for Honda NX500 launched, is called “Daily Crossover”, where the bike doesn’t look out of place, whether it is in the city, winding road, highway or gravel trail. A do-it-all proposition, if we may. The bike gets a compact adventure styling to have an imposing, yet nimble silhouette.

All-LED headlights, tail lights and turn indicators look premium and perfectly accentuate bike’s overall styling. The fairing has a dual-tone effect with black elements to cut down on visual bulk. There is a non-offensive rear subframe with a single-piece seat. Seating posture is upright and there is a decently tall windscreen too.

Specs and performance

Honda is even offering a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity along with IOS and Android compatibility. Switchgear is extensive with buttons to control instrument cluster. Honda RoadSync enables navigation, call and music controls from a connected phone. There is an emergency stop signal too.

Componentry includes 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium wheels wrapped with 110-section front and 160-section rear tyres, Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD telescopic front forks, Pro-Link mono-shock rear suspension, dual 296mm front disc and single 240mm rear disc, dual channel ABS and has a 17.5L fuel tank. All this is mounted on a steel diamond frame.

Honda NX500 launched, gets a 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with DOHC setup and liquid cooling that generates 47 bhp at 8,600 RPM and 43 Nm torque at 6,500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch along with traction control. The Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-sh) is introductory and can change at Honda’s discretion.