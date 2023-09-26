Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched – Rs. 91K, Glamour, Raider Rival

As opposed to the standard model with a disc brake option, Honda SP125 Sports Edition costs Rs. 550 more

Ahead of festive season, HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters) has launched Sports Edition of its relatively new SP125 commuter motorcycle. The pricing is fairly decent at Rs. 90,567 (ex-sh, Delhi) and costs Rs. 550 more than the standard SP125 with a disc brake option. It takes on the likes of other 125cc premium commuters including Hero Glamour XTEC and TVS Raider 125.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched

For starters, standard Honda S125 starts from Rs. 86,017 (ex-sh, Delhi) for the base variant with a drum brake at the front. However, Honda doesn’t mention it, but is highly likely that SP125 Sports Edition is based on disc brake variant of standard SP125. At least the press images show a disc brake with Sports Edition.

Honda is pitting it as a regular commuter motorcycle with an added dash of youthfulness that might appeal to a younger audience. This seems to be a calculated move after TVS launched Super Squad Edition with Raider 125 (in Iron Man and Black Panther inspired livery), which is S125’s key competitor.

How much more sportiness does Sports Edition pack?

Honda isn’t offering more performance or added dynamics with SP125 Sports Edition, as the name might otherwise suggest. Changes are primarily in the new colours – Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic. Honda is offering a matte-finished muffler cover along with youthful graphics across fuel tank and side body panels.

There are contrasting stripes on the alloy wheels too, adding to overall aesthetics. The 123.94cc single-cylinder engine remains identical and ekes out the same 10.7 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Fuel efficiency should be pretty respectable as well.

This engine was made compliant with BS6 P2 emission norms along with E20 fuel (20% Ethanol) compatible in March 2023. Highlight features are full LED headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster with real-time fuel efficiency and gear position indicator, a diamond type frame, a disc brake at the front and more.

Words from the manufacturer

Introducing Honda’s latest limited edition offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Ever since its introduction, the Honda SP125 has excited the customers with its advanced features, stylish design and thrilling performance in the 125cc premium commuter motorcycle segment. We are confident that the launch of the new SP125 Sports Edition will further delight our customers, especially the younger generation.”

Commenting on the launch of the Honda SP125 Sports Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new Honda SP125 Sports Edition. With its bold appeal and modern equipment, it is here to offer you an experience that is Beyond Advanced. We believe that the new Sports Edition of the SP125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new benchmarks in its segment.”