Honda Stylo 160 Scooter Patented In India – Launch Soon?

Upon launch in India, Honda Stylo 160 will take on rivals such as Yamaha Aerox 155 and upcoming Hero Xoom 160

Honda recently expanded its scooter portfolio with the Stylo 160 neo-retro scooter. It is available for sale in Indonesia. More markets will be covered in the near future. Honda Stylo 160 is expected to be launched in India as well.

Honda Stylo 160 design patent filed

In terms of volumes, the scooter segment in India is largely dominated by 110cc and 125cc models. As the market evolves, many users will be looking to upgrade to more powerful machines. Yamaha already offers the Aerox 155, whereas Hero MotoCorp is readying the Xoom 160. It appears that Honda has also sensed an opportunity, evident with the recent design patent filed for Stylo 160.

One of the key highlights of Honda Stylo 160 is its neo-retro profile. The curvy body panelling seems familiar to iconic Lambretta scooters. Some of the key highlights include hexagonal LED headlamp, circular rear-view mirrors, C-shaped LED DRLs, edgy LED tail lamp, comfy seat and a robust grab rail.

While Stylo 160 has an attractive design, the quirky colour options make the visuals even more appealing. It makes the scooter a lot more fun for young consumers. A total of six colour options are available for Stylo 160. It includes Royal Green, Royal Matte White, Royal Matte Black, Glam Red, Glam Black and Glam Beige. While the first three are ABS versions, the latter three are equipped with CBS.

Royal versions of Stylo 160 have a more eye-catching profile, as evident with the contrasting brown shade on the seat, handlebar and floorboard area. Royal variants also have the front forks and grab rail in silver finish. Glam variants of Stylo 160 have standard black seats and black floorboard area. Front forks and grab rails are also done in black finish.



Honda Stylo 160 features, performance

Tech kit onboard Stylo 160 includes a new full digital instrument panel. It displays a range of information such as digital clock, fuel consumption, tripmeter, speedometer, battery indicator, smart key, oil change status and ABS indicator. Users also benefit from Honda Smartkey System, a fully electronic ignition and handlebar locking key. The smartkey also comes with Answer Back System and Anti-Theft Alarm.

Talking about hardware, Honda Stylo 160 utilizes an underbone eSAF (enhanced Smart Architecture Frame). At rear, the scooter has a swing arm with single suspension. There are 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/90 front and 130/80 rear tubeless tyres. The scooter weighs 118 kg (ABS) / 115 kg (CBS) and has ground clearance of 151 mm. Seat height of 768 mm is appropriate for optimal control and handling.

Powering the Honda Stylo 160 scooter is a 156.9 cc, liquid cooled, 4 Valves, eSP+ engine. It generates 15.4 PS of max power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. Rated fuel efficiency is 45 km/L. Honda Stylo 160 is expected to be launched in India later this year. Prices could start at around Rs 1.50 lakh.