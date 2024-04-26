Honda Ye S7 And Ye P7 Real-World Images Out – Electric Compact SUVs

Both Honda Ye S7 and Ye P7 are similar where hardware is concerned and are largely the same vehicles, but differ in styling

First real-world images of Honda’s newest Ye eSUV lineup for China have been revealed from the stage. These cars were recently unveiled and are expected to go on sale in China by the end of 2024. These vehicles feature an almost identical profile along and interiors while differing in fascia and rear section for unique stylistic propositions.

Honda Ye S7 And Ye P7 Real-World Images Out

Remember Honda e:NS2 and e:NP2 concept vehicles that Honda showcased at 2023 Shanghai Auto Show? They were supposed to evolve into production-spec models by mid 2024 and launch by the end of 2024. Right on time, Honda has translated e:NS2 and e:NP2 concepts into Ye S7 and Ye P7 electric SUVs respectively.

Design themes from showcased concepts have successfully made it to production-spec vehicles. In this sense, Honda Ye S7 gets a much more sporty design and appeal with arrow-like Y-shaped DRL elements at the front and back. Just like e:NS2 concept. Horizontal slats in lower grill and connecting LED DRL from e:NS2 have made it to Ye S7 as well.

Wheels from concept vehicle have made it to production too, which is a 5-spoke design with punched-in-like cut-outs. Instead of ORVMs, we get cameras. Door handles are flush to the body. to increase aerodynamic efficiency. Overall silhouette is quite strong and adheres to tough SUV aesthetics with a slight sloping roofline.

Where Ye S7 positions itself as the sporty offering, Ye P7 appears to be far more sophisticated, mature and premium. While side profile and wheel designs are identical, fascia and rear section differ vastly. Ye P7 sticks to classic Honda design elements with a thick bar connecting the headlights. Just like in e:NP2 concept.

Headlights and tail lights get C-shaped LED elements that look nice and premium. Lower grill is a lot more conservative and finished in gloss black. Rear tailgate is different from what we saw in Ye S7 and is less angular and a lot more soothing. Same goes for roof spoiler rear bumper and other attributes. New Honda logo and illuminated HONDA lettering on front fenders were common between the two.

Fresh new interior

Honda Ye S7 and Ye P7 have the same interiors but different finishes and colour schemes. While Ye S7 gets white on a light grey colour scheme, Ye P7 gets a darker colour scheme that exudes sportiness. The three-spoke steering wheel gets HONDA lettering in the middle. Overall layout is smart.

There are two displays for rear view camera feed – one on each door. The instrument screen is sleek and wide, lending a sportscar vibe, whereas the centre infotainment screen is massive. We like the new design direction that Honda’s interiors are taking. Except for the larger display and fewer buttons, this is a well-thought-out cabin.

Built on W platform, Honda is offering both single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD layouts with batteries from CATL. It has to be noted that Ye S7 is sold by Dongfeng Honda and Ye P7 is sold by GAC Honda. Both are China-only as of now with possibilities to break out of the dragon land in the future.

