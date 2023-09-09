How Aprilia RS 457 Fares Against Rivals – R3, Ninja 400, RC 390

Aprilia RS 457 will be locally manufactured at Piaggio’s facility in Baramati and could pose an attractive price point

Premium fully-faired motorcycle sub 500cc motorcycle segment is on the boil with Yamaha R3 and Aprilia RS 457 incoming. However, we have KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 operating in this space. Aprilia RS 457 was recently unveiled and it does look very promising. But Aprilia has not divulged an elaborate spec sheet. With what we know, how does it fare with its intended rivals?

Aprilia RS 457 Vs rivals

Rounding the displacement number in the name is a standard practice. KTM 390 range has a 373.2 cc engine. Just like other Aprilia motorcycles in the portfolio, RS 457 doesn’t get a rounded-off number in its name. It has a 457cc twin-cylinder DOHC 4V engine that generates 47 bhp of peak power.

Aprilia hasn’t yet revealed torque numbers. But there is a probability of it sporting segment-leading torque figures as well. That said, Ninja 400 has 44.7 bhp and R3 has 41.42 bhp of peak power from their 399cc twin-cylinder engine and 321cc twin-cylinder engine respectively.

Despite having a single-cylinder engine, KTM RC 390 makes 42.9 bhp of power and and 37 Nm of torque. Interestingly, KTM’s peak power and torque figures come in at lower RPMs than Ninja 400 and R3. All motorcycles pack a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. RC 390 packs a bi-directional quick-shifter and Aprilia RS 457 is likely to offer one as well.

The bigger engine on Aprilia RS 457 makes its presence known especially where weight is concerned. Aprilia quotes a wet weight of 175 kg, which is higher when compared to Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400. Interestingly, KTM RC 390 weighs 172 kg, despite having almost half of the engine components of its twin-cylinder rivals.

Which motorcycle offers more tech?

Aprilia hasn’t revealed dimensions and other quantitative attributes. All the motorcycles in this comparo feature single-disc setups at both ends. We would have liked Aprilia RS 457 to have twin disc setup. The last Italian offering in this space, Benelli 302R offered twin disc setup at the front, for that sinister big bike appeal.

Dual-channel ABS will be standard at this price point. Aprilia RS 457 features a 41mm USD telescopic front fork setup and a rear mono-shock setup. Aprilia RS 457 sports a perimeter frame and the company flaunts it as part of the design and aesthetic. All LED lighting package is expected at this price point.

However, Kawasaki doesn’t offer LED LED turn indicators even for Rs. 5.19 lakh (ex-sh). Also, Ninja 400 looks the oldest in this bunch as it still features a semi-digital instrument cluster. Aprilia RS 457 feel a lot more modern in this regard and packs a 5” TFT configurable screen. Yamaha offers fully-digital instrument cluster with R3.

In terms of pricing, Aprilia could establish a lower price point as it will be locally produced at Piaggio’s facility at Baramati. So, a price point of around Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 4.5 lakh should prove logical. Yamaha is likely to target a similar price bracket with R3 as well. The value quotient of KTM RC 390 still stands tall as the sticker price is Rs. 3.16 lakh (ex-sh).