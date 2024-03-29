Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Taillights Spotted – Palisade Inspired Design

When launched, Hyundai Alcazar facelift will take on Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, Mahindra Scorpio N and others

Just like the recently launched Creta facelift, Hyundai is set to update the Alcazar 3-row SUV. Test mules have been spotted in India, fully wrapped in distorted pattern camouflage. Leaving little to no details to fathom about this upcoming vehicle. However, the new spy shots leaked from the Middle-East reveal interesting details.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Taillights Spotted

Hyundai India has been acing the compact SUV game with Creta for a long time. The company also sell a 3-row version of Creta called Alcazar. This is not just a stretch of the top hat, but Hyundai has taken a holistic approach and offers a lengthened wheelbase, a unique exterior design along with unique trim lineup.

The same strategy seems to be likely with the new Creta and upcoming Alcazar. Recent spy shots of Alcazar facelift test mules from the Middle-East is credited to automotive enthusiast Aarav P. These spy shots show Alcazar facelift from the rear, revealing upcoming car’s new LED tail light design.

For starters, Alcazar will pack different tail light LED signature than what we saw with Creta and Creta N Line. For Alcazar, Hyundai is going for Palisade-inspired vertical tail light pattern. We can see twin light bars, parallel to each other, comprising Alcazar’s tail lights. There’s also a high-mount LED stop lamp too.

Other notable elements this spy shot reveals, are the same twin-tip exhaust setup from current Alcazar along with slightly taller roof rails. These roof rails look like they could be functional, which is not the case on current Alcazar. Shark fin antenna and ORVMs look like they’re the same ones as outgoing Alcazar.

What are the expected changes?

Despite being positioned as a premium product, Alcazar lacked quite a few features. ADAS is the primary miss, which the facelifted model is highly likely to get. On top of that, we wish Hyundai offers rear ventilated seats, some sort of rear entertainment package, maybe an ottoman for rear passengers too.

We also wish there were cornering light feature, soft-touch plastics, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, memory seat function and a few more features that Creta and Creta N Line currently lack.

Where powertrains are concerned, Alcazar will continue to get the same 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine developing 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed TC.