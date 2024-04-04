Hyundai Creta 1st Price Hike In Effect Immediately – New Prices Listed

When compared to the recent updates Kia India is offering, Hyundai Creta 1st price hike is not associated with any features upgrade

Compact SUV segment has been more competitive in recent times than ever before. Hyundai Creta has been acing this segment ever since it was launched. Facelifted version of Creta was launched earlier this year. Just a couple of months into its launch, Hyundai has hiked prices for the first time.

Hyundai Creta 1st Price Hike In Effect Immediately

Company has cleverly kept the pricing of base E 1.5 MPI MT variant intact so that Creta’s headline entry price point is still Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-sh) as it was on launch day. Same strategy applies to its top-of-the-line SX (O) trim.

So, the SX (O) 1.5 T-GDI DCT and SX (O) 1.5 CRDI AT variants pricing remains the same. Which is under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh) mark at Rs. 19,99,900. Other than these three variants, rest of the Creta variants across all powertrain options get a price hike with effect immediately.

This price hike is pretty straightforward. All petrol variants except for the base E 1.5 MPI MT and top-spec SX (O) 1.5 T-GDI DCT variants, get a price hike of Rs. 3,500 (ex-sh). Where the price hike with diesel engine equipped variants is concerned, we get to see a greater increment than what we saw with petrol variants.

So, except for top-spec SX (O) 1.5 CRDI AT variant, all diesel engine equipped variants across all the trim levels get the same Rs. 10,800 price hike (ex-sh). With this price hike in effect, the most affordable diesel variant now costs Rs. 12,55,700 (ex-sh) as opposed to Rs. 12,44,900 (ex-sh) price tag before.

The most affordable petrol automatic variant with Hyundai Creta is the S (O) 1.5 MPI iVT variant which is now priced at Rs. 15,85,900 (ex-sh) as opposed to Rs. 15,82,400 (ex-sh) sticker price before.

Are there any features updates?

Considering how Kia India has been updating their vehicles’ features list with the associated price hike, one would think Hyundai might be offering a few feature additions too. But that is not the case at all. Hyundai Creta continues to be offered with the same level of equipment as before.

Where powertrains are concerned, Creta continues to offer the same combinations as before. So, still no Turbo Petrol Manual gearbox combo with Creta. Only the recently launch Creta N Line offers this combination.

1.5L MPI engine makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm, 1.5L T-GDI engine kicks out 157 bhp and 253 Nm and 1.5L CRDI engine churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, 7-speed DCT and an iVT.