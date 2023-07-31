Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Trademarked – Launch Soon

Adventure editions of Hyundai Creta and Alcazar will focus primarily on visual treats; no performance tweaks

Launching special editions is a quick and easy way to boost interest in an existing product. These models are of special interest to users who may be looking for something jazzier than the ordinary.

For folks planning to buy Creta or Alcazar, there will soon be new Adventure editions on offer. These are expected to be available by August-end or early September. To make them more exclusive, Hyundai could offer the Adventure editions of Creta and Alcazar in limited numbers.

Creta, Alcazar Adventure editions – What to expect?

One of the key highlights of Creta, Alcazar Adventure editions will be their ‘Ranger Khaki’ exterior colour. This shade is already on offer with the recently launched Exter. And the inspiration for it could be Tata Punch, which also has a khaki option in the form of Camo Edition. Only difference is that Punch’s khaki appears a bit darker in comparison to Exter’s Ranger Khaki shade. It is one of those colour options that best compliments Exter’s overall profile.

It is possible that there could have been significant demand for Exter Ranger Khaki variant. It could have prompted Hyundai to experiment it with Creta and Alcazar, as an Adventure edition model. Creta and Alcazar Adventure editions are likely to get the dual-tone treatment with blacked-out roof and pillars. In case of Exter, this combination is listed as Khaki dual-tone colour scheme. The ORVMs are blacked out and the door handles have the Khaki shade.

While Ranger Khaki looks slick on Exter, it is not certain if it can create the same magic with Creta and Alcazar. Hyundai will probably have to carry out some additional cosmetic touch-ups to ensure a perfect fit. Inside, Adventure editions of Creta and Alcazar will have an all-black theme. Upholstery is expected to get sporty, contrast stitching. Adventure edition badging is likely to be there on the door sills and seat headrests. Exteriors too will have such special badging.

Creta, Alcazar Adventure editions to retain existing powertrain options

Adventure editions of Hyundai Creta and Alcazar will be available across multiple trims. The equipment list will be same, as offered with the respective standard variants. Other than the visual upgrades, there are unlikely to be any new features offered with the Adventure editions. Engine options will be the same as currently available.

Creta has a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former churns out 115 PS of max power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Alcazar also has this diesel engine option. Alcazar petrol variants are powered by the 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT.