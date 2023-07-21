New Hyundai Santa Fe Spied Undisguised In The Real World

New Hyundai Santa Fe is built on an all new design language – References of which can also be found in recently launched Exter micro SUV

Santa Fe has been one of the best-selling in Hyundai SUV over the years. It has been a crossover/SUV positioned above Tucson. Soon the company will launch a new generation of this SUV.

Studio images were revealed earlier this week. Now, for the first time, test mules have been spotted in the real world, without any camouflage.

New Hyundai Santa Fe spotted testing in Korea

In these images we can see the rear and side view of the new Santa Fe. Rear has a “polarising” tail light placement which might tilt towards the ugly side for many. Also, I’m not really stoked about the tail light LED signatures either.

Rear washer wiper is behind the spoiler, like in newer Range Rover vehicles. Side bears semblance with the new full-fat Range Rover in terms of the way windows merge into door panels. But the overall silhouette resembles the new Land Rover Defender 130.

From the front, we like what we see. It bears semblance with Ford Bronco Sport (the less off-road model). There is a flat front profile that radiates an old-school vibe along with modern and edgy lines.

Techy on the inside

On the inside, the steering wheel resembles Range Rover vehicles including its badge shape. This badge doesn’t say Hyundai, though. It has four dots, in keeping with Hyundai’s recent design languages. Twin horizontal digital displays are in the same housing and take center stage. There are very few buttons here and tilts towards a minimalist vibe.

Powertrain is likely to be a sole 2.5L turbo petrol option with 277 bhp and 421 Nm of torque. When launched, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options should be in the mix as well. Should buyers in India expect the new Hyundai Santa Fe launch in 2024 or 2025? Considering Santa Fe didn’t make it big in India when on sale here, we would wager that probability is meek.

