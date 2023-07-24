Top Variants Of New Seltos Vs Creta Compared – Which Offers Best Value For Money?

Now that New Kia Seltos facelift is here, would it be logical to buy it over a Creta until it receives a facelift ?

Kia India has launched it for a starting price of Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-sh). This pricing hovers above the base prices of rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor. But undercuts Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. As of now, Creta’s most expensive variant costs Rs. 19.20 lakh and new Seltos costs Rs. 20 lakh (both ex-sh).

New Kia Seltos facelift VS Hyundai Creta

As far as dimensions are concerned, there is no real difference between new Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Both are platform partners and have almost similar length, width, height and wheelbase. Ground clearance is the same too along with fuel tank capacity and 433L boot space. Differences lie in design attributes.

When it comes to design, Creta always drew inspiration from Santa Fe of its respective timelines. Design was never Creta’s forte and Hyundai is even ditching Santa Fe’s old design altogether. Whereas Seltos looks a lot better and the new model takes that to a new level. From the front, side and even from the rear, Seltos just comes off as a much better vehicle.

Not just that, Seltos adds flash value to the equation as well. We’re talking about 18” alloy wheels in dual-tone, chrome garnishes, LED fog lamps, LED turn indicators with dynamic swiping style, LED reverse lights and even LED brake lights. Creta has halogen bulbs for these.

Rear has a connected LED tail light design with a sleek LED signature which makes Creta’s look dated. Creta lacks 360-degree parking and front parking sensors as well, which Seltos now offers. There is a radar module in Seltos’ front which enables level-2 ADAS tech with up to 17 autonomous features.

Who’s more premium on the inside?

From the inside, Seltos has even more flash value. This is in the form of the twin horizontal 10.25” digital displays, one for instrumentation and other for infotainment. These displays are within the same housing, a design attribute present in much more premium vehicles. In contrast, Creta looks more conventional. Still functional, but could be better.

A lot of these shortcomings will be ironed out with the Hyundai Creta facelift which is currently under testing. Hyundai is likely to launch it in 2024. Until then, it now feels slightly less worthy, when compared to the newer and much more appealing Kia Seltos facelift. In terms of functionality and mechanicals, both Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are pretty much identical.

We’re talking about similar underpinnings, similar componentry, similar powertrains and the likes. Speaking of powertrains, outgoing Hyundai Creta lacks the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine that Kia Seltos facelift is offering. This engine makes 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque and gets an option for a 7-speed DCT as well. Given that new Kia Seltos facelift is better than Creta in every possible way, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense to hit a Hyundai showroom. Until the upcoming Creta facelift hits Indian roads, of course.