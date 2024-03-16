Hyundai Creta EV Spied In S Korea – Launch Expected In Q3, CY2024

Upcoming Creta EV will be based on the facelift model and is expected to get an extended range of premium features

Using existing popular brand names can help achieve a smooth transition from ICE to EV. There are some good examples such as Nexon EV and Tiago EV. Following a similar approach, Hyundai will be launching the Creta EV later this year. It will challenge rivals such as MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 along with upcoming Tata Curvv EV and Maruti eVX.

Creta EV – What’s new?

Excluding the closed-off grille and bumper, much of the front fascia will be the same as that of the new Creta facelift. Some of the key highlights include horizontal LED positioning lamps and DRLs, front turn signals with sequential function and muscular hood design.

Side profile of Creta EV won’t have any major changes, excluding a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, Creta EV will have connected LED tail lamps, LED turn signals with sequential function and aerodynamic spoiler with a LED high mounted stop lamp.

Most of the features available with new Creta will be shared with Creta EV. Some of the key highlights include integrated infotainment and instrument screens, voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, front row ventilated seats, Bose premium sound system and dual-zone automatic temperature control. Creta EV could get some more premium features, likely from Ioniq 5. A comprehensive range of connectivity and ADAS features will also be available with Creta EV.

Creta EV specs, range

It has been revealed that Creta EV will be getting a 45-kWh battery pack. These battery packs will be manufactured by LG Chem. Creta EV could have a certified range of around 450 km. Real-world range could be around 250 to 300 km. However, range will vary based on various factors such as driving conditions, driver skills, etc.

Creta EV will be getting an advanced regen system, which will help optimize range. The SUV will have a fast charging option, allowing users to load up quickly within minutes. For example, Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes using an ultra-fast charger.

Talking about performance, Creta EV will have a single-motor setup, mounted on the front axle. The motor will be the same as used with the new-gen Kona available in international markets. It generates 138 hp of max power and 255 Nm of peak torque. Other information such as acceleration, top speed, charging time, etc. will be revealed in due course.

Hyundai EV charging network expansion

For the benefit of its EV users, Hyundai is working to expand its EV charging network. New ultra-fast EV charging stations are being set up across cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad. Charging stations are also being set up along major highways such as Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Surat and Hyderabad-Vijayawada. Users can find an available charging slot using the MyHyundai app. Hyundai EV users can also make online payments and monitor the charging status of their vehicle.