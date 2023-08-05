Tata Punch CNG Base Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

Tata Punch CNG is the first SUV from Tata Motors to receive a CNG fuel option – It gets similar twin cylinder technology as seen on the Altroz

Tata Punch CNG was shown off at the 2023 Auto Expo Earlier this year. It has now been launched in India. Tata Punch CNG is presented in three variants of Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Prices start from Rs 7.1 lakh for the base variant going till Rs 9.68 lakh for the top Punch CNG variant. All prices are ex-sh.

Like its petrol powered counterpart, the Punch CNG sees no change in its exterior dimensions. It continues to measure 3,827mm long, 1,742mm wide and 1,615mm tall with a 2,445mm long wheelbase and gets ground clearance of 187mm while it rides on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. Take a look at the base variant of the new Tata Punch CNG in the video below by AutoXP.

Tata Punch Pure – Base Model Features

Tata Punch Pure is offered with black finished door hands and ORVMs, body coloured bumpers, wheel arch and door cladding. It also sports 90 degree door opening facilities, LED indicators, sill cladding and black ODH. The interiors see features such as front power windows, tilt steering, central locking with key and brake sway control. Other safety equipment on board the Punch Pure trim includes dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX provision.

Tata Punch Adventure gets features over and above that seen on the Pure trim. These include ORVMs with electrical adjustment, follow-me-home headlamps, central locking with flip key, full wheel covers, body coloured ORVMs and ODH. The interiors see a floating 8.89 cm infotainment system, 4 speakers, USB charging facilities and all power windows. It also receives steering mounted controls and anti-glare IRVMs.

Tata Punch Accomplished and Creative Variants

The Punch CNG Accomplished sports all features as seen on the Adventure trim but in addition also receives reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, LED tail lamps and rides on R15 Hyper Style wheels. The cabin sees a larger 17.78cm touchscreen system and infotainment by Harman with 2 tweeters, AA and ACP. There is height adjustable driver seat, one touchdown door window and front seat armrest.

USB is of A and C type in the front with rear A type USB. Cruise control, traction pro are also a part of its feature list. The Accomplished trim is also offered with Dazzle Sunroof pack which is on offer on both petrol and CNG variants. The electric sunroof is voice assist while features also include rain sensing wipers, roof rails and shark fin antenna.

Tata Punch CNG draws its power via a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, NA petrol engine coupled with a factory fitted CNG kit. In CNG mode the engine produces 76 hp power and 97 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. Punch CNG offers over 25km/kg of fuel efficiency. The twin 30 liter CNG tanks are positioned on the floor of the boot so as to ensure more usable space.