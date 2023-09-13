Hyundai Exter Nepal Launch Soon – NPR 40 Lakh (INR 25 lakh) Likely

The Hyundai Exter showcased in Nepal, is very similar to India-spec model and is likely to feature similar trim levels as well

Hyundai Nepal has showcased its newest product, Exter, at 2023 NADA Auto Show. The company intends to launch it in Nepal around the festive season. Given that Hyundai doesn’t manufacture Exter in Nepal, prices can be on the higher side. Speculations point towards a base price of NPR 40 lakh, which translates to INR 25 lakh.

Hyundai Exter Nepal launch soon!

Hyundai Exter has had a good start in India and even sold 7430 units in August 2023. Now, Hyundai wants to offer Nepalese car buyers the taste of a feature-loaded sub 4m vehicle marketed as a ‘Micro SUV’. Exter boasts a rugged design, lifestyle-oriented appeal and various SUV elements too.

Exeter’s fascia is quite squared-off. It packs H-shaped LED DRLs and tail light signature that Hyundai is using on multiple other vehicles like the upcoming Santa Fe. Bonnet is quite flat and lends it an SUV-ish appeal. Headlights are projectors, but get a square housing that shows some aggression. Hyundai badging is above the grille. Recently facelifted i20 hatchback gets the treatment too.

Large silver accents in lower bumper mimic effect of a skid plate (faux skid plate) and the black body cladding all around cuts down on visual bulk, lending an athletic appeal. Roof rails make the car look taller and give it a lifestyle appeal as well.

Changes from India-spec model?

On the inside, we can see a lot of shared components with other Hyundai vehicles like Grand i10 and Aura. There is an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, dashcam, push-button start, keyless entry, 6 airbags, TPMS and more. All these attributes match India-spec Exter.

Powertrain-wise, there is a sole 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol engine with 82 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual and an AMT are the only transmission options. Trim levels are likely to be similar to that of India-spec Exter – EX, S, SX, SX (O), SX (O) Connect.

CNG+petrol powertrains might debut in Nepal at launch too, boasting significantly more fuel efficiency than its petrol-only counterpart. At NADA Auto Show 2023, Hyundai showcased an Exter in Cosmic Blue colour. There was quite a reception for Hyundai Exter from Nepalese auto enthusiasts and car buyers.

Expected price in Nepal is between NPR 40 lakh and NPR 45 lakh. Launch is likely to happen around festive season. When launched, Exter may primarily go against Tata Punch and Citroen C3 hatchback in Nepal. Both of which were showcased at NADA Auto Show 2023.