Sub 4M SUV Sales August 2023 – Brezza Leads, Punch Catch-Up

The sub 4m SUV segment saw close to 1 lakh units sold in August 2023 with 17.44% YoY growth and 3.37% MoM decline

The sub 4m SUV sales for the month August 2023 yield interesting results. Segment leaders like Nexon took a deep dive to 6th position ahead of the launch of its successor, Nexon facelift. The top position was a close fight between Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Punch. However, Brezza inched ahead with just 49 units lead.

Sub 4M SUV Sales August 2023

Brezza sold 14,572 units last month. Sales declined by 4.09% YoY and 11.91% MoM as opposed to 15,193 units sold in August 2022 and 16,543 units sold in July 2023. Brezza’s market share dropped from 16.23% to 14.85% MoM. With just 49 units deficit, Punch scored second place with 14,523 units and registered an impressive 20.96% YoY growth and 20.83% MoM growth.

Punch’s market share increased from 11.83% to 14.80% MoM. Tata Punch gained 2,517 units YoY and 2,504 units MoM in volume. Maruti Suzuki Fronx took 3rd position with 12,164 units sold. But saw a 7.99% MoM decline in sales and lost 1,056 units in volume. Hyundai Venue gained 4th position on this list with 10,948 units sold.

Venue registered a 2.60% YoY decline and 8.81% MoM growth. Mahindra’s Bolero lineup has OG Bolero and Bolero Neo. Combined, Bolero lineup sold 9,092 units and witnessed a healthy 10.26% YoY growth and 1.92% MoM growth. Bolero lineup gained 846 units YoY and 171 units MoM in volume, making it the highest-selling ladder-frame sub 4m SUV.

Tata Nexon facelift is launching on September 14th. Ahead of launch, the current model has garnered a respectable 8,049 units in sales. However, Nexon’ numbers dropped by 46.64% YoY and 34.82% MoM. Hyundai Exter is a newcomer to this list and sold 7,430 units last month and saw 6.14% MoM growth.

All Maruti Suzuki SUVs register a decline in sales MoM

In 8th position, we have Mahindra Thar with 5,951 units sold, making it the best-selling lifestyle off-roader in India. Thar witnessed 56.89% YoY growth and 13.03% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 2,158 units YoY and 686 units MoM. With 4,992 units sold, Mahindra XUV300 took 9th position and registered a healthy 15.5% YoY growth and 0.62% MoM growth.

Despite sharing platforms, Kia Sonet is significantly behind Venue where sales are concerned in August 2023. Kia sold 4,120 Sonets last month with a staggering 47.44% YoY decline and a 2.94% MoM decline. Sonet is getting a facelift too, with multiple test mules sightings. Maruti Jimny sold 3,104 units and saw a 17.84% MoM decline, trailing behind its arch-rival Thar.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the bottom positions on this list with 2,258 and 929 units sold respectively. While Magnite registered a 29.3% YoY decline and 4.93% MoM growth, Kiger fell into the red completely with a 64.82% YoY and 10.93% MoM decline.

In total, sub 4m SUV sales for the month of August 2023 stood at 98,132 units. As opposed to 83,558 units sold in August 2022, there was a 17.44% YoY growth and 14,574 units gained in volume. However, the 1,01,558 units sold in July 2023 ensured that this segment saw a 3.37% MoM decline, losing 3,426 units in volume.