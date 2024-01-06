Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variants To Launch Soon – Adds Sunroof, Wireless Charger

In premium hatch segment, Hyundai i20 is currently the second bestselling car, ahead of Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza while trailing Maruti Baleno

i20 is popular for its sporty design, multiple segment-first features and widest range of powertrain options. Hyundai has introduced updates for i20 at regular intervals and even the N Line version was launched last year. In 2024, Hyundai is adding new variants in mid-spec trim levels to offer a diverse range of features for the money.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variants To Launch Soon

Launched last year, i20 facelift continues with the same silhouette as that of pre-facelift model. It received a refreshed front fascia, new headlights, bumpers, wheel design and that’s about it. A minor update. If you keep up with i20’s trim levels, Sportz is often regarded as the most VFM.

Striking the right balance between features and pricing. Hyundai knows this too and is offering more trendy features with Sportz trim curated into a new Sportz (O) sub-trim. The primary feature addition is a sunroof. This is expected, as the trend is catching on even though 95% of Indians will never need one.

In contrast, the addition of a wireless charger and soft-touch armrest is much more meaningful to prospective buyers. The soft-touch armrest is on front door panels, wrapped with leatherette material and will enhance the comfort quotient. A wireless charging pad reduces the clutter in the car’s cabin by negating USB cables.

Features with top-spec variants

With top-spec Asta (O), i20 hatchback already offers a range of segment-first and best-in-segment features. Some examples include Oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator, wireless charger with cooling pad, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, Bose premium 7-speaker system and Hyundai BlueLink with over-the-air (OTA) map among others.

Where safety is concerned, i20 gets 6 airbags as standard and offers a host of other safety attributes like tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill assist control, reverse parking sensors and camera, automatic headlamps, day-night inside rear view mirror, headlamp escort function, burglar alarm and immobilizer.

New Sportz (O) variant will be offered with both MT and iVT gearbox options. Engine options is a sole 1.2L NA petrol. This 1.2 Kappa engine is known for its refinement and it generates 83 PS of max power and 114.7 Nm of max torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or with IVT transmission.

The 1.0L turbo petrol is now exclusively sold with i20 N Line model only. This 1.0L turbo petrol motor makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission options include 7-speed DCT and intelligent manual transmission (iMT). i20 ditched the diesel variants altogether. The 1.5-litre diesel motor was axed due to RDE (Real Driving Emissions) standards.

While i20 facelift lacks a diesel, it is possible that CNG could be introduced for the hatch. Altroz, Baleno and Glanza already have CNG. It will surely be useful, considering the increasing demand for factory-fitted CNG cars.