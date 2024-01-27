Top 10 Hatchbacks Dec 2023 – Swift, WagonR, i20, Tiago, Glanza, Comet

As we look at the YoY and MoM sales figures of hatchbacks in India we see all but the Tata Altroz posting a YoY decline in sales

Following our earlier report on top 10 sedan sales and leading SUV sales in December 2023, we now assess hatchback sales in terms of YoY and MoM growth. Hatchback sales weakened in December 2023 with a 31.46 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales also fell by 31.05 percent.

Total sales in the past month stood at 58,685 units while there had been 85,619 units sold in December 2022. This related to a 26,934 unit dip in volumes. On a MoM basis, there had been 85,112 units sold in November 2023 leading to a fall in volumes by 26,427 units. YoY sales of every hatchback on this list posted a de-growth except for the Tata Altroz while MoM sales improved only for the i10 NIOS, Glanza Comet and Citroen C3.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Dec 2023 – Maruti Suzuki claim top 3 spots

There were three hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki in the top 3 positions. Maruti Swift led the list with 11,843 units sold last month, down 1.81 percent from 12,061 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales fell even more significantly by 22.65 percent from 15,311 units sold in November 2023. The Swift currently commands a 20.18 percent share on this list.

Next was the Baleno with 10,669 units sold last month, a YoY fall by 36.99 percent over 16,932 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also fell by 17.68 percent as against 12,961 units sold in November 2023. It was followed at No. 3 by the WagonR with a 15.75 percent YoY and 48.22 percent MoM degrowth in sales to 8,578 units in December 2023.

Breaking Maruti Suzuki stronghold was the Hyundai i10 NIOS which though posting a 37.09 percent YoY degrowth to 5,247 units, witnessed an 11.45 percent MoM improvement in sales over 4,708 units sold in November 2023. This increased share percentage from 5.53 percent held in November 2023 to 8.94 percent in the past month.

Tata Tiago sales, that also included that of its electric variant, dipped 19.83 percent to 4,852 units last month. This was against 6,052 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also fell by 11.91 percent from 5,508 units sold in November 2023. It was followed by Hyundai i20, sales of which fell to 4,574 units last month. This was a 2.62 percent YoY and 20.13 percent MoM de-growth. There were 4,697 units and 5,727 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively.

Toyota Glanza saw its YoY sales dip by 8.44 percent to 4,088 units though its MoM performance improved by 3.49 percent from 3,950 units sold in November 2023. Tata Altroz was the only hatchback on this list to witness a YoY growth. This was just a marginal growth of 0.64 percent to 4,081 units, over 4,055 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales fell sharply by 17.64 percent over 4,955 units sold in November 2023.

Maruti Alto, MG Comet, Renault Kwid, Maruti Ignis

Lower down the sales list were hatchbacks such as the Maruti Alto (2,497 units), MG Comet (791 units), Renault Kwid (457 units) and Maruti Ignis (392 units) out of which it was only the Ignis to post a MoM growth in sales. Citroen C3 saw its YoY sales dip by 66.16 percent to 309 units in December 2023 from 913 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales improved by 16.60 percent over 265 units sold in November 2023. Maruti Celerio (247 units) and S-Presso (60 units) both saw significant YoY and MoM degrowth in sales in December 2023. Sales of the relatively new Citroen eC3, launched early last year saw its sales dip 100 percent in the past month, even as 18 units had been sold in November 2023.