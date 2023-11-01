Hyundai October 2023 Sales Growth – Festive Cheer All Around

Hyundai October 2023 Sales: A Festive Fiesta of Figures

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has once again shown its resilience and growth in the automotive market, reporting their October 2023 sales. These figures provide a glimpse into domestic and export sales during the festive season. Further, they demonstrate HMIL’s commitment to standardising safety, and meeting demands of their diverse customer network.

In October 2023, Hyundai’s domestic sales surged to an impressive 55,128 units. Notably, 14.84 percent growth compared to October 2022 when they recorded 48,001 units. This substantial increase can be attributed to several factors, including wide-ranging variants to meet customer needs, and the improved supply situation. With the inclusion of standard 6 airbags in their vehicles, Hyundai has further enhanced the safety of their cars. An appealing feature for customers, providing them with the options they desire.

Driving the Point Home, and Beyond

When we shift our focus to month-on-month (MoM) comparisons, the sales data reveals that Hyundai witnessed an increase of 887 units. That’s 1.64 percent growth in October 2023 when compared to September 2023 (54,241 units). This upturn in sales during the festive season indicates the brand’s ability to leverage customer demand and create momentum.

Hyundai’s export segment also displayed impressive growth, with 13,600 units exported in October 2023. That represents a substantial 35.93 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year when they exported 10,005 units.

Total Triumph: Hyundai October 2023 Sales Total at 18.48 percent Surge

This robust performance in exports can be attributed to Hyundai’s optimized global supply chain and a firm commitment to meeting international market demands. Their success mantra benefits with the brand being responsive to the needs of their customers.

The sum of Hyundai’s domestic and export sales, totalling 68,728 units in October 2023, showcases a remarkable 18.48 percent growth. In October 2022, HMIL had reported sales of 58,006 units. This impressive growth signifies Hyundai’s dedication to providing a diverse range of vehicles with cutting-edge safety features, such as the inclusion of six airbags as standard, which significantly appeals to customers seeking reliable and secure options.

The Hyundai Equation: October 2023’s Sales Summed Up

The festive season played a pivotal role in these achievements. Customers eager to own Hyundai vehicles have certainly shown up in large numbers. Hyundai’s extensive network of dealerships ensured a seamless delivery process, further enhancing customer satisfaction during a time when efficiency is of the essence.

At a rather competitive time of the year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has managed to maintain a steady growth rate in October 2023. This growth can be attributed to their relentless ability to adapt.