Hyundai Sold 71,641 Units In September 2023 – Highest Monthly Sales Ever!

As opposed to 63,201 total vehicles sold a year ago, Hyundai sales September 2023 showed a total of 13.35 percent growth YoY by selling 71,641 units

HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited) has completed a successful month in terms of sales. In September 2023, the South Korean brand sold 71,641 units including domestic sales and exports. September 2023 was of particular importance because it marked the highest-ever sales envelope for Hyundai India.

Hyundai Sales September 2023 – Highest-ever

In the domestic market, Hyundai sold 54,241 units marking its highest-ever sales record since the company’s inception in India. When compared to the 49,700 units sold in September 2022, Hyundai registered a 9.13 percent YoY growth and gained 4,541 units in volume YoY.

Hyundai sells a slew of vehicles in India ranging from its most affordable Grand i10 Nios hatchback to most expensive (in India) Ioniq 5 electric crossover SUV. The range comprises Grand i10 Nios hatchback, recently launched Exter crossover, Aura sedan, i20 and i20 N Line premium hatchbacks, Venue and Venue N Line sub 4m SUVs, Creta compact SUV, Alcazar SUV, Kona Electric crossover, Tucson SUV and Ioniq 5.

Exports in September 2023

Hyundai Motor India Limited forms a key global export hub for Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), covering up to 88 countries across Africa, Latin America, Middle-East, Asia Pacific and Australia. The manufacturing facility is near Chennai and vehicles are shipped globally.

In the month of September 2023, Hyundai exported 17,400 units. As opposed to 13,501 units shipped in September 2022, Hyundai registered 28.87 percent YoY growth and gained 3,899 units in volume YoY. In total (domestic + exports), Hyundai pushed 71,641 units in September 2023 and registered 13.35 percent YoY growth as opposed to 63,201 units sold a year ago, which is commendable.

In the future, Hyundai might launch a new MPV (probably Stargazer) to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens. Along with that, we will get a facelifted Creta compact SUV and an electrified version of that as well. Launch is likely in 2024 for ICE model and 2025 for Creta Electric.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the September sales numbers, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9% growth YoY in domestic sales in September 2023.

Our strong SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai EXTER. SUVs now contribute to more than 65% of our domestic sales. The enduring love and admiration by Indian customers for Brand Hyundai is a reflection of the benchmark set by our products in terms of safety & feature integration.”