Hyundai Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Venue, Creta, Exter, Grand i10, i20, Tucson

Hyundai sales in December 2023 saw the Venue and Creta head sales charts even as Creta sales fell YoY and MoM

Hyundai saw its overall sales improve on a YoY basis in December 2023 to 42,750 units. However, this figure was beaten by Tata Motors, sales of which scaled to 43,471 units in the past month. Hyundai has posted a growth of 10 percent over 38,831 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 14 percent from 49,451 units sold in November 2023. Hyundai commanded a 14.9 percent market share, up 0.08 percent from 14.1 percent held in December 2022.

Hyundai Sales Break-up December 2023

Hyundai Venue topped the sales charts in December 2023 with 10,383 units sold, up 25 percent over 8,285 units sold in December 2022. It was however, a MoM decline of 7 percent from 11,180 units sold in November 2023. At No. 2 was the Creta with a 9 percent YoY decline in sales to 9,243 units, down from 10,205 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales saw an even deeper decline by 22 percent over 11,814 units sold in November 2022. These falling sales could be on account of the 2024 Creta that is set to launch on 16th Jan 2023.

Hyundai Exter is a relatively new entry on the company charts with 7,516 units sold last month. This was a MoM decline by 10 percent from 8,325 units sold in November 2023. Fourth on the sales list was the Hyundai Grand i10 with 5,247 units sold during the past month, down 37 percent from 8,340 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales however grew by 11 percent from 4,708 units sold in November 2023.

Hyundai i20 Elite has posted a 3 percent YoY and 20 percent MoM degrowth in sales to 4,574 units in December 2023. There had been 4,697 units and 5,727 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively. Sales of the Xcent/Aura also saw a YoY and MoM decline by 8 percent and 1 percent respectively to 3,812 units while sales of the Verna dipped by a massive 54 percent on a YoY basis to just 712 units in December 2023, whereas there had been 1,538 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also saw a 58 percent de-growth over 1,701 units sold in November 2023.

Hyundai also sold 954 units of the Alcazar in the past month relating to a 35 percent YoY and 50 percent MoM de-growth. Hyundai Tucson has seen resounding success with a 1642 percent YoY growth to 209 units in December 2023 from just 12 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also grew by 77 percent from 118 units sold in November 2023. Hyundai Tucson facelift made its presence felt in global markets and could launch in India during 2024.

There was the Hyundai ioniq5 electric that also saw sales of 81 units in the past month though it suffered a MoM de-growth of 16 percent from 96 units sold in November 2023. Hyundai also has the Kona in the electric segment but suffered an 84 percent YoY de-growth with only 19 units of the Kona sold last month, down from 120 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales remained on par.

Hyundai India yearly sales performance Dec 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, Hyundai witnessed an impressive 11.31% growth, with a total of 1,47,674 units sold compared to the same period in 2022. January marked the beginning of the year with a 13.82% surge, setting the tone for the subsequent months. February and March continued the upward trajectory, contributing to a total first-quarter growth of 15,002 units.

Building on the momentum from the first quarter, Hyundai maintained its stride in the second quarter of 2023. With a total of 1,48,303 units sold, the company saw a 9.61% increase over the same period in 2022. Noteworthy was the consistent growth in April, May, and June, with May showing a remarkable 14.91% increase compared to the previous year.

The cumulative results for the first half of the year underscored Hyundai’s market dominance, with a total of 2,95,977 units sold. This represents a substantial 10.45% growth over the same period in 2022, showcasing Hyundai’s ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.

Hyundai’s success story continued into the third quarter of 2023, with a total of 1,58,772 units sold. Despite a slightly lower growth rate of 6.05%, the company demonstrated its ability to sustain momentum, with July, August, and September collectively contributing to a consistent quarterly performance.

As the year progressed, Hyundai concluded 2023 on a high note, recording a total of 1,47,329 units sold in the fourth quarter. This achievement reflects a 9.27% increase over the same period in 2022, highlighting the company’s resilience and adaptability in the face of market challenges.

Breaking the 6,00,000 Unit Barrier

With a grand total of 6,02,078 units sold in 2023, Hyundai achieved an outstanding 8.97% growth compared to the previous year. This remarkable accomplishment not only solidifies Hyundai’s position as a key player in the automotive industry but also speaks volumes about its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.